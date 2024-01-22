Saltburn: Here's what Barry Keoghan was actually drinking in bath scene

By Katie Louise Smith

"He did it four times and really went for it. Every one he did was a different kind of slurp."

If you're wondering what to add to your Saltburn-themed 'Jacob Elordi Bath Water' cocktail to make it look as 'authentic' as possible, your answer is finally here.

The attention to detail in Saltburn is second to none. From the random props in the background of each scene, to the 2006-specific fashion details and everything in between, director Emerald Fennell and the Saltburn production designers killed every aspect of the film's visuals. And yes, that included the concoction that was created for Barry Keoghan to slurp from that infamous bathtub drain.

Much has been said about Saltburn's shock bathtub moment, but it's now been revealed exactly what Barry was drinking in that very scene.

Here's what Barry Keoghan was actually drinking in the Saltburn bath scene. Picture: Prime Video

Speaking to Business Insider, Saltburn production designer Suzie Davis revealed everything you ever wanted to know about the bathtub scene, including what was in the exact mixture of liquid that you can see swirling around the drain.

The milky liquid wasn't actually created until the day of filming that scene, because they had to make sure it would show up well enough on camera with the lights on it.

While it looked fairly convincing (and very grim), it turns out that Barry was simply just slurping a mix of "yogurt and a bit of milk and some water".

"He did it four times and really went for it. Every one he did was a different kind of slurp," Suzie said about Barry's performance. "Often, when you film things like that, there are 20 people in the room. It's quite tense, but the cast can bring something that's so extraordinary that you can hear a pin drop."

"So when Barry was doing his stuff, it was amazing. He had no inhibitions."

Barry's character Oliver slurps up Felix's dirty water in Saltburn. Picture: Alamy

Since the film was released on Prime Video, several TikTok videos have gone viral showing people creating their own cocktails themed around that specific moment.

People have been losing their minds over the viral 'Jacob Elordi's Bath Water' candle. Jacob recently put the candle to the test himself on The Tonight Show... His reaction? He ended up pretending to slurp the whole thing out of the jar, and said it smelled like washing detergent.

And there you have it!

