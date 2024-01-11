Saltburn director reveals explicit real reason why the film is called Saltburn

11 January 2024, 17:25 | Updated: 11 January 2024, 19:59

Watch the Saltburn trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

"[It's] like a sort of sting... a pleasurable sting. And I think that's kind of what the film is, really."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You might think you know the reason why Saltburn is titled Saltburn, but you're not ready for the actual reason why Saltburn is called Saltburn.

Obviously, in the film, Saltburn is the name of the estate owned by the Cattons where Oliver spends his summer. But it's also the name of a real place in North Yorkshire in England. The small seaside town appears to have only inspired the film title by name, and not by actual location as the titular house is in a completely different region of the country.

Now, director Emerald Fennell has revealed that there's another layer to the reason why she called the film Saltburn, and it's hilariously explicit.

READ MORE: Saltburn director reveals what happens to Oliver after the film ends

Emerald Fennell reveals the explicit reason why Saltburn is called Saltburn
Emerald Fennell reveals the explicit reason why Saltburn is called Saltburn. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the Governor's Awards (Jan 9), Emerald dived into the slightly NSFW reason why she chose the specific name for the film.

"Somebody asked why it was called 'Saltburn' and I said because it's a real town in England. And when I heard the name 'Saltburn', it sounded like a sex injury. But a really nice one, you know, like a sort of sting... a pleasurable sting. And I think that's kind of what the film is, really."

Rosamund Pike, who is standing next to Emerald in the clip, then jokes, "She gave me Saltburn," before Emerald quips, "Sort of like, 'Rosamund, are you ok?' 'No she's got Saltburn'."

"Every word that comes out of her mouth," Rosamund continued. "You know, this is why the script was irresistible because you just think, 'yes, I want to say that!'"

Speaking of the Saltburn script, Rosamund recently opened up about how she improvised some of Elspeth's funniest lines in the film.

"Emerald allowed us to usually improvise our way into most scenes, and sometimes little bits of that are captured. It was fun with Elspeth because I could just look up anything from 2006/7 and riff on it at dinner," she told Deadline.

Rosamund and Carey Mulligan's first scene where their characters are talking about the location of Liverpool was improvised and later added to the script by Emerald.

Read more Saltburn stories here:

WATCH: Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Barry Keoghan reveals how you actually pronounce his name

Barry Keoghan reveals how you actually pronounce his name

Celeb

Barry Keoghan says it's nice people no longer call him "weird-looking" after Saltburn

Barry Keoghan says Saltburn has stopped people from calling him "weird-looking"

Barry Keoghan discusses his close friendship with Saltburn co-star Jacob Elordi

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan says he really is 'flirting' with Jacob Elordi

Celeb

Who stole the master bolt in Percy Jackson? The lightning thief revealed

Who stole the master bolt in Percy Jackson? The lightning thief revealed

What time does Percy Jackson come out on Disney Plus? Here's when the next episode is released

Percy Jackson release time: Here's what time episode 5 comes out on Disney+

Trending on PopBuzz

Saltburn director reveals very different alternative ending for Oliver

Ariana Grande new album: AG7 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know

Ariana Grande

Gypsy Rose opens up about how The Act effected her first engagement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says The Act caused her ex-fiancé to break up with her

Celeb

Ariana Grande Yes, And? release time: Here's what time the single comes out in your country

Ariana Grande Yes, And? release time: Here's what time the single comes out in your country

Ariana Grande

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Scroll Deep

Why is TikTok so damn obsessed with Gypsy Rose Blanchard? | Scroll Deep

Viral

Selena Gomez reveals what she actually told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez reveals what she actually told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyonce

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets