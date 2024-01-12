Saltburn's Barry Keoghan teases deleted Oliver and Felix kiss scene

12 January 2024, 16:40

By Katie Louise Smith

"We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done."

Did Saltburn delete a kiss scene between Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi's characters? Apparently so!

Saltburn viewers have been both obsessed and disgusted with Oliver Quick's absolutely unhinged antics throughout the film. While there's plenty of things that people wish they'd never seen him do (Bath. Grave. Period...), there is one thing that some fans really had hoped to see: Oliver kissing Felix.

The fact that the infatuated Oliver does not kiss Felix has been a big talking point and a subject of debate on social media in the weeks since everyone became obsessed with the movie. But it turns out that a kiss between the two might have actually been cut from the final edit.

Barry, who plays Oliver, appears to have teased that he and Jacob did actually film a kiss scene for Saltburn...

READ MORE: Saltburn director reveals explicit real reason why the film is called Saltburn

Barry Keoghan teases deleted kiss between Oliver and Felix
Barry Keoghan teases deleted kiss between Oliver and Felix. Picture: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images, Amazon Prime Video

While speaking to British GQ about his flirty friendship with Jacob Elordi, Barry appeared to reveal that there was a kiss between Oliver and Felix that didn't make it into the film.

"I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein’ lads," he told the publication. "We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done. You have to be comfortable with yourself."

Of course, fans immediately picked up on Barry's comment because there was not a single kiss between Oliver and Felix in the final cut of the film. Now people are wondering if they filmed one and it ended up on the cutting room floor.

Over on Reddit, fans are theorising that the allegedly deleted kiss could have taken place when Oliver approaches Felix in the maze during his birthday party. In the tension-filled scene, Oliver doesn't take his eyes off Felix's lips as he cradles his face in his hands and tells him how much he loves him while trying to explain away his lies.

On the flip side, however, others have said that a kiss between the two would have been "too obvious" and "too on the nose". The fact that Oliver never got to kiss Felix adds to the ambiguity of his character. All of that unresolved tension then ends up spilling over into the infamous grave scene.

Barry Keoghan teases kiss between Oliver and Felix that was cut from Saltburn
Barry Keoghan teases kiss between Oliver and Felix that was cut from Saltburn. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Director Emerald Fennell previously confirmed that Oliver was "profoundly in love" with Felix, and that's what ultimately drives his obsession.

"The first thing he says is he wasn’t in love with him. And we know that’s a lie," she told GQ. "And the film shows us that’s a lie, and to what degree that is a lie he tells himself, I don’t know, or he’s just, you know, telling Elspeth and us."

She continued: "I always think that this film is just the result of what happens when you don’t get loved back. If he’d loved him back, none of this would ever have happened. I mean, of course it would, but it’s to me about that feeling of loving someone who won’t, or can’t, love you back."

















