XO, Kitty creator Jenny Han shuts down criticism of Kitty's sexuality

24 May 2023, 11:38

XO, Kitty cast do Telephone challenge

By Sam Prance

Jenny Han has confirmed that Kitty is canonically bi and she has feelings for both Dae and Yuri.

XO, Kitty creator Jenny Han appears to have responded to fans criticising Kitty's sexuality and confirmed that the beloved character is bisexual.

At the start of XO, Kitty, Kitty (Anna Cathcart) persuades her dad to let her transfer to a boarding school in Seoul so that she can study with her long distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi). However, Kitty soon realises that Dae may not be the love of her life. Not only that but Kitty discovers that she has feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim) and begins to question her sexuality.

Since the show came out, many viewers have praised XO, Kitty for its LGBTQ+ representation. However, a small minority of fans are upset that Kitty is queer. Now, Jenny Han looks to be shutting down any speculation that Kitty isn't really attracted to Yuri.

XO, Kitty creator Jenny Han shuts down criticism of Kitty's sexuality
XO, Kitty creator Jenny Han shuts down criticism of Kitty's sexuality. Picture: Netflix

In the wake of XO, Kitty's releases many fan edits of Kitty and Yuri have gone viral on TikTok. For the most part, people love them but there are occasionally some negative comments. Under one, a fan wrote: "They just added it for representation they not even going to make it happen be realistic they could have given us a cute yuri and the other girl romance".

Quick to clear things up, Jenny Han, who created XO, Kitty and wrote the To All the Boys I've Loved Before books, replied: "Definitely was not added for representation. Kitty being bi was canon and was always where the story was going."

A fan has since proved that the comment is actually from Jenny Han's official TikTok account in a video on Twitter.

If that weren't iconic enough, Jenny has also posted numerous Kitty/Yuri fan edits to her Instagram stories.

If you rewatch XO, Kitty, you'll notice there are multiple details that prove Kitty was immediately drawn to Yuri. They literally have a slow-mo K-drama meet cute at the start that's reminiscent of how Peter and Lara Jean first met in To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

In other words, Kitty is canonically bi and it looks like she and Yuri could possibly be endgame!

