Do JJ and Kiara get together in Outer Banks season 3? Here's what happens

By Katie Louise Smith

Do JJ and Kie kiss in Outer Banks season 3? JJ and Kiara's will-they-won't-they relationship comes to a head in the new season. [Spoilers ahead!]

If you've been watching Outer Banks since 2020, and you also happen to be a Jiara shipper, then you've probably been waiting quite (!) some (!) time (!) for the show to finally bring JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) together as a couple.

The two Pogues have been through it as besties over the past two seasons. Kie spent the last two season romantically involved with Pope with JJ pretty much being the third wheel. However, towards the end of season 2, JJ and Kie's undeniable connection started to bubble up and fans have been calling for them to get together ever since.

JJ and Kiara's romance was teased by the Outer Banks creators way back in 2021, but what happens in the new season? Do they get together? Do they act on their feelings? Well, we finally have our answer...

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks season 3! Don't read unless you've watched the whole thing or are desperate to know what happens.

Do JJ and Kiara get together in Outer Banks season 3?

Do JJ and Kiara end up together in Outer Banks season 3? Picture: Netflix

At the start of season 3, it's clear that JJ and Kie have enjoyed spending their time together on Poguelandia, away from the drama and away from Kie's parents who don't really approve of her friendship with the Pogues, especially JJ.

They've grown closer together on Poguelandia, but after they're rescued and thrown back into the chaos of it all, there's a tiny bit of hesitation between them. Neither of them really want to leave Poguelandia, and both seem scared to make the first move incase they damage their friendship.

Later in the season, when they make it back to the OBX, JJ steals from Kie's dad and she finds herself in trouble over it. In episode 8, Kie is then taken away to a camp for kids with behavioural issues, called Kitty Hawk, without her consent and without anyone else knowing.

Instead of heading off to South America with the Pogues to help find Big John, JJ heads to Kitty Hawk to save Kie and bust her out of the camp.

Do JJ and Kiara kiss in Outer Banks season 3? Picture: Netflix

The two then finally make their feelings known when JJ breaks into the camp later that night and finds Kie. He apologises to her, and then she responds by saying that she loves him! And he says it back! Woo!

The two then share a kiss which prompts the other teens in the bunk at Kitty Hawk to start cheering. JJ and Kie then manage to escape and finally end up reuniting with the rest of the Pogues in Venezuela.

At the end of the season, there's a big 18-month flash-forward where we see the Pogues after the events of the dramatic El Dorado mission, and life has changed for the group.

They're celebrated back at home for finding the treasure, and it's assumed that JJ and Kie are still a couple at the end of the season.

Who knows what will happen when the Pogues reunite in Outer Banks season 4. But for now, Jiara shippers, let me hear you screaaaam!

