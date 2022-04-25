Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani responds to claims her British accent is "fake"

By Jazmin Duribe

Chelsea has lived in the UK, Switzerland and the US.

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani has addressed rumours that her British accent is "fake".

The British-born real estate agent has recently joined the cast of Selling Sunset season 5 after meeting Christine Quinn at an open house in the first episode. Fans quickly fell for her bubbly personality and friendship with Christine, who has continued to rub the other ladies of The Oppenheim Group up the wrong way every season.

But what's puzzling viewers is Chelsea's accent. Chelsea was raised in London but attended the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland. She also moved to the US after meeting her husband in Los Angeles during a holiday in 2015.

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani responds to claims her British accent is "fake". Picture: @chelsealazkani via Instagram, @ChelseaLazkani via Twitter

That seems to have resulted in Chelsea having a British accent with a slight American twang. But some believe Chelsea's actually faking being British.

One person tweeted: "What is Chelsea’s accent on Selling Sunset? As a British person I can confirm it is not British." Another agreed, and said: "Chelsea’s accent is killing me. Which part of London is this one? Is this the accent that gets rich men in tech?"

Chelsea has now addressed the speculation herself and she actually agrees with some of the comments about her accent. She tweeted: "If you think you’re irritated with my accent, Imagine me? I almost fainted listening to myself back."

She added: "You mean to tell me this is how I sound? WooooooooOOooW."

If you think you’re irritated with my accent, Imagine me? I almost fainted listening to myself back. You mean to tell me this is how I sound? WooooooooOOooW 😅 — Chelsea Lazkani (@ChelseaLazkani) April 23, 2022

Chelsea also posted a video explaining a little more about why her accent is "all over the place".

"Guys… the word on the street is that my accent is fake. I know it's all over the place but listen there's an explanation, ok?" she explained.

"I’ve lived in four countries in my short 29 years of life. I've lived in London, I've lived in Switzerland, I've lived in New Jersey, I now live in Los Angeles so my accent is a mish-mosh of all the places I've lived but I'm a London girl at heart."

