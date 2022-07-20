The Summer I Turned Pretty cast reveal if they want Belly to date Conrad or Jeremiah

20 July 2022, 15:10

By Sam Prance

Belly struggles to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty but whose team are the cast on?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There is one important question that divides The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom. Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?

Ever since the first The Summer I Turned Pretty book came out back in 2009, people have been split over whether they think Belly (Lola Tung) should end up with her original childhood crush, Conrad (Christopher Briney), or his fun, charming brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). And the new series has only intensified the debate with every fan having their own opinion.

READ MORE: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Who do the cast supoort though? Well, now they've revealed whose team they're on and their answers may surprise you.

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast reveal if they're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah
The Summer I Turned Pretty cast reveal if they're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah. Picture: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video

Speaking with IMDb about whose side he is actually on, Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, joked: "There's a part of my contract where it says that I have to be Team Conrad til the day I die." Christopher then honestly confirmed: "No, that's my choice and I am biased." Belly picks Conrad at the end of season 1 but, with season 2 coming, nothing is set in stone.

As for Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, he replied: "There's the question. I have to say Team Jeremiah but Team Cam Cameron is a close second." Cam, or Cam Cameron as Jeremiah calls him, is, of course, Belly's first boyfriend. Cam is a total sweetheart. However, Belly breaks up with him because it's clear that her heart belongs elsewhere.

Gavin has also taken to TikTok to say that Jeremiah would be "a better boyfriend" to Belly than Conrad.

Meanwhile, Sean Kaufman, who plays Steven, told IMDb: "I'm Team Belly first...and then if I had to choose a boy it would be Team Cam." Agreeing with Sean, Lola Tung, who plays Belly, then tactfully avoided the question: "I'm Team Belly all the way! Thanks Sean."

Of course, The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a trilogy of books and Belly does end up officially deciding between the two brothers in the final novel (you can find out who she picks here).

What do you think? Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?

Read more The Summer I Turned Pretty stories here:

WATCH: BenDeLaCreme Wants To Do A ‘Best Friends Drag Race’ With Jinkx Monsoon

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Stranger Things 4 was meant to include more of a rivalry between Steve and Eddie

Stranger Things 4 was meant to include more of a Steve and Eddie rivalry

Stranger Things

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

News

Dylan O'Brien explains the influences behind his Not Okay character

Dylan O’Brien says a former girlfriend helped inspire his Not Okay character’s “vibe”

News

Amanda Seyfried auditioned to play Glinda in the Wicked movie

Amanda Seyfried reveals she auditioned to play Glinda in the Wicked movie

News

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Trending on PopBuzz

BeReal Memes

BeReal memes are going viral and they're so savage

Viral

What is the honey method on TikTok?

What is the Honey Method? People on TikTok claim it helps manifest your crush

Viral

Shane Dawson trends online after fake rumours about his death

Shane Dawson trends online after fake rumours about his death

YouTubers

Conan Gray fans defend him after he faces backlash over viral national anthem performance

Conan Gray fans defend him following criticism over viral National Anthem performance

News

Disney Channel introduces first-ever trans character in Raven's Home

Disney Channel introduces first-ever trans character in Raven's Home

News

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale