The Summer I Turned Pretty cast reveal if they want Belly to date Conrad or Jeremiah

By Sam Prance

Belly struggles to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty but whose team are the cast on?

There is one important question that divides The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom. Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?

Ever since the first The Summer I Turned Pretty book came out back in 2009, people have been split over whether they think Belly (Lola Tung) should end up with her original childhood crush, Conrad (Christopher Briney), or his fun, charming brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). And the new series has only intensified the debate with every fan having their own opinion.

Who do the cast supoort though? Well, now they've revealed whose team they're on and their answers may surprise you.

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast reveal if they're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah. Picture: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video

Speaking with IMDb about whose side he is actually on, Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, joked: "There's a part of my contract where it says that I have to be Team Conrad til the day I die." Christopher then honestly confirmed: "No, that's my choice and I am biased." Belly picks Conrad at the end of season 1 but, with season 2 coming, nothing is set in stone.

As for Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, he replied: "There's the question. I have to say Team Jeremiah but Team Cam Cameron is a close second." Cam, or Cam Cameron as Jeremiah calls him, is, of course, Belly's first boyfriend. Cam is a total sweetheart. However, Belly breaks up with him because it's clear that her heart belongs elsewhere.

Gavin has also taken to TikTok to say that Jeremiah would be "a better boyfriend" to Belly than Conrad.

Meanwhile, Sean Kaufman, who plays Steven, told IMDb: "I'm Team Belly first...and then if I had to choose a boy it would be Team Cam." Agreeing with Sean, Lola Tung, who plays Belly, then tactfully avoided the question: "I'm Team Belly all the way! Thanks Sean."

Of course, The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a trilogy of books and Belly does end up officially deciding between the two brothers in the final novel (you can find out who she picks here).

What do you think? Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?

