Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 soundtrack (so far)

Watch new The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all the Taylor Swift songs that feature in season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. (Updating weekly).

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Any fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty will know just how much Taylor Swift's music inspired author Jenny Han when she wrote the book series. And now the music superstar is a key part of the show's storytelling through its soundtrack.

In season 1, five Taylor songs featured throughout the first nine episodes. 'Lover', 'This Love (Taylor's Version)', 'False God', 'The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)' and 'Cruel Summer' all appeared. And season 2 is set to have even more.

In the trailers for the second season, fans have already heard snippets of 'Back To December (Taylor's Version)' and that stunning, ethereal version of 'August'. But in a teaser video from Jenny Han, she has now confirmed that there will be NINE Taylor songs featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

Here's all the ones that have been revealed in the show so far...

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, Prime Video

'Hey Stephen (Taylor's Version)'

Everyone's favourite Swiftie detail from the book series has made it into the TV show! Belly's ringtone for when Steven calls her phone is, of course, the iconic Fearless (Taylor's Version) track. Genius, tbh.

'Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor's moving ballad plays at the end of episode 1, as Belly is scrolling through her phone looking at photos of herself, Susannah, Conrad and Jeremiah, before she calls Jere and finds out that Conrad has gone missing.

'Invisible String'

The folklore track plays towards the end of episode 2, and underscores a beautiful flashback scene between Belly and Conrad as they run out onto the beach while it's snowing. Fans might have been hoping for 'Snow on the Beach' here but 'invisible string' is a perfect addition.

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2? Picture: Prime Video

Only three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 have been released so far, so fans will have to check back week after week to find out which ones make an appearance in the future episodes.

We'll continue to update this article as soon as the next episode is released. Stay tuned!

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here: