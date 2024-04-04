Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets matching tattoos with ex-fiancé Ken after splitting with husband

By Katie Louise Smith

Gypsy reunited with ex-fiance Ken Urker following news she had separated from husband Ryan Anderson.

A few days after word of her split from husband Ryan Anderson hit the news, Gypsy Rose Blanchard met up with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker and got matching tattoos with him.

Before she married to Ryan, Gypsy was actually engaged to Ken while she was still in prison. The duo announced their engagement in 2019, shortly after Hulu's The Act aired.

After the miniseries went viral, Ken reportedly found the intense scrutiny and attention on Gypsy's private life "hard". In 2024, Gypsy confirmed that the series caused the break down of their relationship.

Now, Gypsy and Ken appear to have reunited and reignited their friendship.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reunites with ex-fiancé Ken Urker and gets matching tattoos. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, @gypsyrose_a_blanchard

TMZ first reported the news that Gypsy and Ken had got matching tattoos together. Later, Gypsy's cousin Bobby Pitre (who owns the tattoo parlour) spoke to PEOPLE about their meet up and the meaning behind the tattoos.

"It was matching Husky dog tattoos. A symbol for their strong bond," Pitre said.

The tattoo artist, Nadiya Vizier, also revealed that the tattoos were placed on Ken's left forearm and Gypsy's right forearm, so that when they put their arms together, the dogs face each other.

Photos of Gypsy and Ken's new tattoos were shared by TMZ.

Ken's mother Raina also spoke to PEOPLE and confirmed that the two are just good friends. "They are not back together," she said. "They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it."

She also explained that Ken wanted to be there for Gypsy and offer his support after news of her separation broke.

"I know that after she announced the separation, he was like, 'I've got to be there for her,'" said told the outlet. "I said, 'Be very careful with that. She's a married woman and you don't want to hurt her.' And he's like, 'You're right. I would never do that. I would never ever do that. I will be super careful.'"

Gypsy recently deleted all her public social media accounts and has not spoken out publicly about her new tattoo or friendship with Ken. She is still sharing updates about her life on her private Facebook account.

