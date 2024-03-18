Gypsy Rose Blanchard deletes all social media and issues public apology

By Katie Louise Smith

"To all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry."

After dominating social media following her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has now completely deleted her public social media pages.

In December 2023, Gypsy was released early on parole after eight years in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who subjected Gypsy to years and years of medical abuse due to her Munchausen by Proxy syndrome.

Gypsy quickly established a social media presence, and went on a press tour to promote her documentary series and her e-Book. She also went viral thanks to a few spicy comments about her relationship with husband Ryan Anderson.

But now, alongside deleting her social media accounts, Gypsy has expressed regret over those interviews, and issued an apology "to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability."

Why did Gypsy Rose Blanchard delete her Instagram and TikTok?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has deleted all social media and has issued an apology. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, gypsyrose_a_blanchard via Instagram

Per PEOPLE, a source has claimed that Gypsy's decision "was at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail."

Before deleting her social media accounts, Gypsy issued a now-deleted video statement explaining why she was leaving social media. In the lengthy video, she expressed regret and admitted that she got "carried away in the hype of everything".

"I did some interviews and I said some things that I feel confused a lot of people," Gypsy said of her recent press tour. "One particular thing I said was on a podcast, I said I didn't identify as the 'M' word."

Gypsy was referring to an interview where she explained why she doesn't see herself as a 'murderer', despite her involvement in her mother's murder.

She goes on to explain that social media is "not real", and that it's a "door to hell". Gypsy went on to add that she decided to delete everything after a conversation with her dad.

"With the public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don't want to live life under a microscope. So I created my private Instagram and I got it verified," she continued. "I had no trouble or doubts about deleting that public one."

Gypsy's public Instagram account had almost 8 million followers before she deleted it.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she's finally free in first TikTok since prison release

Apologising to those who had levelled criticism at her, Gypsy went on to say: "To all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry."

"I'm learning. I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing," she added.

Noting that she had been given a "second chance at life," she asked her fans to "give [her] a little grace."

"Let my actions match my words. And we'll go from there," she said. "I definitely have a good support system. And I think I'm just now starting to get around to listening to my inner self instead of all the noise that's been on social media. So with that being said, thank you so much for watching and hearing me out."

"I do feel regret, but I'm trying to take steps forward."

Upon her release from prison, Gypsy explained that she was hoping to use her social media platforms to share her story, as well as raise awareness. Her bio previously stated that she aimed to "advocate awareness of Munchausen by Proxy."

Gypsy's husband Ryan's Instagram is currently still public, and he frequently posts photos of himself and Gypsy and their life together.

