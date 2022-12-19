Jenna Ortega just cut off her hair and Emma Myers' comment sends fans wild

By Katie Louise Smith



Just weeks after she sent everyone running to the hairdressers to copy her Wednesday Addams fringe, Jenna Ortega has chopped off her hair into the chicest haircut we’ve seen all year.

Yep, the Wednesday star has officially traded in her layered medium-length lewk for a choppy, layered, bob-style cut and she looks absolutely incredible.

Jenna debuted her new look just before her recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and the big Instagram reveal sent her fans – and her co-stars – absolutely wild in the comment section.

Jenna Ortega debuts new short hairstyle. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, @jennaortega via Instagram

Amid all the comments from fans who absolutely love Jenna's new look, her Wednesday co-stars also hyped up their friend in the comments.

Joy Sunday, who plays Bianca in the Netflix series, wrote: “Immediately yes”, with Tyler actor Hunter Doohan also commenting, "OMG HELP" alongside a flame emoji.

Percy Hynes White (a.ka. Xavier) also chipped in, adding that he thought Jenna was channelling Joan Jett with her new look.

But it was Emma Myers’ hilarious comment that truly took the cake after being liked over 100,000 times by Wenclair shippers and fans of the series. The Enid actress wrote: "I think maybe I um…. when you um… I think…uh *gulp* …. hi."

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday co-stars react to her new haircut. Picture: Instagram

Jenna's thoughts on her new look? On her hairstylist's Instagram post, Jenna wrote: "Thank you so much. So happy."

A true WedneSLAY, if you ask me x

