JoJo Siwa defends her new 'adult era' after intense criticism

JoJo Siwa teases new music video

By Katie Louise Smith

"People are afraid of things they don't know."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Have you heard the news? JoJo Siwa has officially entered her new "adult" era, and she's just released a song to mark the occasion.

'KARMA', which you've probably already heard in the endless slew of teasers JoJo has been posting over the last few weeks, was finally released today (Apr 5) alongside a music video featuring the star doing what she does best. (Alongside quite a few spicy moments that fans have not seen her do before.)

While JoJo is clearly thriving in her new era (and excited about it!), she's had to face some pretty brutal criticism from people in her comment sections. Now, JoJo has responded to the negative comments and pushback.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa reveals she already has a sperm donor for her future children

JoJo Siwa responds to intense backlash over her new 'adult' era. Picture: Steven Simione/WireImage, Columbia Records

Describing her new grown up 'bad girl' era, JoJo has shared how she's hoping to emulate Miley Cyrus' Bangerz era. Speaking to Access Hollywood at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, JoJo said: "This is what I want. She is my number one idol. I want to do what she did with Bangerz. I want to have that moment. I’m flattered that the world even can compare that."

However, those comments have been picked apart by people online, comparing her to Miley and criticising her latest project.

One fan wrote: "JoJo Siwa publicly saying in an interview that she wants to have a Miley Cyrus Bangerz era rebrand is quite literally the opposite of having a Bangerz era rebrand like it’s already too plotted and inauthentic..."

Others have also turned her recent interview into a meme, mimicking her answers, and outfit and make up from the video.

On the flipside though, there are some people who are enjoying her new song and video. "I fear JoJo Siwa had the best release of the night. She came and MOTHERED," one person wrote. Another added: "WHY did jojo siwa actually eat that up…i fear she ate too hard"

People have also come to her defence, with one person commenting: "Let that JoJo Siwa girl LIVE…she’s not even 21 and she been wearing bows in her hair her whole life, she’s still trying to find herself. to her Karma is rebelling and being edgy so what…anyway, lemme go bop."

JoJo Siwa - Karma (Official Video)

Responding to all the commentary about her new era, JoJo told E! News: "People are afraid of things they don't know. Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."

"Creating art is such a special, special thing," JoJo continued, "and I'm very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art."

Touching on the positive responses she's received from people, she added: "The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, 'Wait, actually what I'm doing is right,' is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"

"Support from people like that means the world to me."

Read more about JoJo Siwa here: