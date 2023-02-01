JoJo Siwa breaks down in tears after first singing lesson in six years

1 February 2023, 16:07

By Sam Prance

"If you ever want to know what my biggest fear is, it's singing lessons."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has cried after taking her first singing lesson in six years and said she no longer feels "so shitty" about her talent.

JoJo Siwa may be best known for her dancing abilities but she's also a singer in her own right. Since JoJo first rose to fame, she's released multiple hit singles, three EPs and her own soundtrack album: The J Team. However, in spite of JoJo's chart success, she's often been subject to trolling over her singing voice and she's spoken candidly about how that affects her.

Now, JoJo has let slip that she's overcome her fears and had her first singing lesson in six years in an emotional new video.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa drags ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus in viral TikTok video

JoJo Siwa breaks down in tears after first singing lesson in six years
JoJo Siwa breaks down in tears after first singing lesson in six years. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @jojosiwa via Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, JoJo started breaking down in tears and explained: "You guys. If it looks like I'm crying right now, it's because I am. I just did my first vocal lesson in six years." She then revealed that she is going to make a YouTube video in which she shows fans her lessons and explains why it took her so long to start getting vocal coaching again.

JoJo added: "I'm crying right now but I did it and I don't feel so shitty about myself. I'm okay and that is blowing my mind right now. If only you knew how hard that was for me to achieve. If you ever want to know what my biggest fear is, it's singing lessons. I did it. It's over. I'm okay. We're pulling it together. We're gonna be fine."

Praising her vocal coach, JoJo said: "He really made me feel comfortable and really explained to me that it’s not that I can’t do it, it’s that no one's ever explained to me or taught me or shown me how to reach higher notes or lower notes or hold notes or differentiate notes. He was able to help me in a way of not making me feel like a bad singer."

It's currently unclear if JoJo is taking lessons just for herself or if she's working on new music. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more JoJo Siwa stories here:

WATCH: Teen Wolf The Movie cast take on The Most Impossible Teen Wolf Quiz

Latest Celebrity News

Jenna Ortega says she still shaves her arms every day after being bullied for her body hair in school

Jenna Ortega says she shaves her arms every day after being bullied for her body hair in school
Regé-Jean Page named Most Handsome Man according to science

Regé-Jean Page named 'Most Handsome Man' according to science

Julia Fox shocks fans with "underwhelming" apartment tour

Julia Fox shocks fans with "underwhelming" apartment tour

Kylie Jenner's lion head look at Paris Fashion Week praised by PETA

Kylie Jenner's shocking faux lion head dress praised by PETA

Finn Wolfhard says he's "incredibly proud" of Noah Schnapp for coming out

Finn Wolfhard says he's "incredibly proud" of Noah Schnapp for coming out

Robert Pattinson calls out "terrifying" viral deep fake videos of him on TikTok

Robert Pattinson calls out "terrifying" viral deep fake videos of him on TikTok

Trending on PopBuzz

Beyoncé Renaissance tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything you need to know

Beyoncé Renaissance tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything you need to know

Beyonce

Beyoncé Renaissance tour: How to get presale codes for tickets

How to get Beyoncé presale codes for Renaissance tour tickets

Beyonce

The Last of Us: Everyone is thirsting over Pedro Pascal as Joel

Everyone is thirsting over Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us

Viral

Tia Kofi My Life In 20

Tia Kofi: 'Who was my crush at 17? Craig Dean from Hollyoaks and Matt from Busted' | My Life In 20

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Sims 4 adds binders, top surgery scars and hearing aids to Create-A-Sim

The Sims 4 adds binders and top surgery scars in inclusive Create-A-Sim update

News

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things