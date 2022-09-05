JoJo Siwa claps back at haters who say she can't sing with a Pink cover

5 September 2022, 17:17

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa has officially brought back her singing in the car videos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has responded to accusations that she can't sing by posting a new video of her singing live on her TikTok page.

JoJo Siwa may have first risen to fame as a dancer on Dance Moms but the 19-year-old has since gone on to become one of the most successful entertainers of her generation. Over the course of her career to date, JoJo has released three EPs and eight singles, including the hit 'Boomerang'. She also regularly performs to sold-out crowds all across the world.

However, in spite of JoJo's undeniable success, trolls often say that she can't sing and now she's clapping back at them.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa shuts down pregnancy rumours in hilarious TikTok video

JoJo Siwa claps back at haters who say she can't sing with a P!nk cover
JoJo Siwa claps back at haters who say she can't sing with a Pink cover. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage, @itsjojosiwa via TikTok

In July, JoJo began posting a series of 'singing in the car' videos to TikTok. She started with a cover of Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever', before tackling songs like Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' and Kelly Clarkson's 'Since U Been Gone'.

However, due to negative comments about her singing abilities, JoJo eventually stopped sharing 'singing in the car' videos on her page.

Yesterday (Sep 4), JoJo brought the singing videos back and alluded to the hate that she previously got for them. She wrote: "I’m scared to post this hahaha CANT wait to read comments, my personal favorite hate comment is the passive aggressive “you’re a really good dancer”", alongside a video of her singing Pink's 'Fuckin' Perfect' in her car.

JoJo captioned the video: "Singing in the car is BACKKKKKKK (Probs gonna delete this tho)". JoJo's TikTok has since been viewed over 3.6 million times with many fans rushing to support her in the comments. One person wrote: "we love u jojo". Another added: "you have an amazing voice keep it up".

As it stands, JoJo has kept the video on her page. We love to see it!

Read more JoJo Siwa stories here:

WATCH: Rina Sawayama paints a self-portrait and answers questions about her life

Latest Celebrity News

Fake Kim Kardashian post goes viral claiming to be from Kanye's account

Kanye West debunks viral Kim Kardashian "diarrhoea" post and says it's "not funny"

Jameela Jamil says the Lea Michele can’t read memes are "ableist" and not funny

Jameela Jamil says the Lea Michele 'can’t read memes' are "ableist" and not funny

Viral

KJ Apa becomes a Samoan chief in traditional ceremony

KJ Apa made Samoan chief of his village in a traditional ceremony

Lea Michele responds to claims that she was racist to her Glee co-stars

Lea Michele responds to claims that she was racist to her Glee co-stars

News

Ross Lynch reveals he kissed Maia Mitchell even though it wasn’t in the Teen Beach Movie script

Ross Lynch reveals he kissed Maia Mitchell even though it wasn’t in the Teen Beach Movie script
A timeline of Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's mother Sheri Easterling's relationship

A complete timeline of the Yung Gravy, Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez drama

TikTok

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles changes merch after fans spot accidental 'Nazi symbol' on his new caps

Harry Styles changes merch after fans spot accidental 'Nazi symbol' on his new caps

Harry Styles

Harry Styles opens up about how he feels about acting

Harry Styles says he has "no idea what I’m doing" when it comes to acting

Harry Styles

Jamie Campbell Bower's Harry Potter audition was cut short after he told a dirty joke

Jamie Campbell Bower ruined his Harry Potter audition after telling a dirty joke

News

Ariana Grande fans slam lookalike Paige Niemann over "disrespectful" OnlyFans page

Ariana Grande fans slam lookalike Paige Niemann for launching OnlyFans cosplaying as her

Ariana Grande

Olivia Wilde forced to remove even more sex scenes from original Don't Worry Darling trailer

Olivia Wilde was forced to remove 'sex acts' from original Don't Worry Darling trailer

News

Ross Lynch says he wasn’t allowed to kiss or take his shirt off in Teen Beach Movie

Ross Lynch says he wasn’t allowed to kiss or take his shirt off in Teen Beach Movie

News