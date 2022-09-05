JoJo Siwa claps back at haters who say she can't sing with a P!nk cover

JoJo Siwa claps back at haters who say she can't sing with a Pink cover

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa has officially brought back her singing in the car videos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has responded to accusations that she can't sing by posting a new video of her singing live on her TikTok page.

JoJo Siwa may have first risen to fame as a dancer on Dance Moms but the 19-year-old has since gone on to become one of the most successful entertainers of her generation. Over the course of her career to date, JoJo has released three EPs and eight singles, including the hit 'Boomerang'. She also regularly performs to sold-out crowds all across the world.

However, in spite of JoJo's undeniable success, trolls often say that she can't sing and now she's clapping back at them.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa shuts down pregnancy rumours in hilarious TikTok video

JoJo Siwa claps back at haters who say she can't sing with a Pink cover. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage, @itsjojosiwa via TikTok

In July, JoJo began posting a series of 'singing in the car' videos to TikTok. She started with a cover of Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever', before tackling songs like Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' and Kelly Clarkson's 'Since U Been Gone'.

However, due to negative comments about her singing abilities, JoJo eventually stopped sharing 'singing in the car' videos on her page.

Yesterday (Sep 4), JoJo brought the singing videos back and alluded to the hate that she previously got for them. She wrote: "I’m scared to post this hahaha CANT wait to read comments, my personal favorite hate comment is the passive aggressive “you’re a really good dancer”", alongside a video of her singing Pink's 'Fuckin' Perfect' in her car.

JoJo captioned the video: "Singing in the car is BACKKKKKKK (Probs gonna delete this tho)". JoJo's TikTok has since been viewed over 3.6 million times with many fans rushing to support her in the comments. One person wrote: "we love u jojo". Another added: "you have an amazing voice keep it up".

As it stands, JoJo has kept the video on her page. We love to see it!

Read more JoJo Siwa stories here: