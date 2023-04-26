JoJo Siwa says she can't have sex like normal teenagers because of her fame

By Sam Prance

"I feel like a lot of times, I’m an eighth grader in love land."

JoJo Siwa has opened up about how she navigates dating and the ways in which being a child star has affected her sex life.

Yesterday (Apr 25), JoJo Siwa appeared as a guest on Ashley Gavin’s We’re Having Gay Sex podcast. In the episode, JoJo reveals that she prefers to date older people because she feels much more mature than people her own age. JoJo states: "When I was 9, I was expected to work and act as if I was 18. Now that I’m 19, I’m in a mental space of a 29 year old."

JoJo then gets frank about how her career has stopped her from having important experiences that normal teenagers have.

Discussing what she missed out on, JoJo said: "I’m very behind in the world of love, because most people go to a freshmen dance and they go with a date. They go to homecoming with a different date. And then they go to prom 14 times...and they have a summer fling, and they have their hook up in the car in the school parking lot."

JoJo then added: "I never had any of that. I feel like a lot of times, I’m an eighth grader in love land."

JoJo also said that her fame prevents her from dating normally. She explained: "It’s hard for me. It’s hard for the person I’m dating or talking to, because I can’t do things. Like how most people can go on a dinner date, I can’t go on a dinner date normally."

Talking about her sex life specifically, JoJo said: "Any time I’m away from house, I’ve only had sex in my own room or hotel room. I don’t really know what normal teenagers do but I’m assuming it happens [in a] bathroom stall - wherever - but because of who I am, I can’t do that."

In the comments, people praised JoJo for being so open about her relationship struggles. One person wrote: "I think JoJo saying she feels like an eighth grader in love land is honestly relatable to many queer people. Obviously it‘s not because I was famous and home-schooled, but I‘m 22 and I don‘t know anything lol. But you know, that‘s okay.”

Another added: “She deserves the right to be an adult. She is one now. Let her grow up. This is amazing to me."

