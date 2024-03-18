JoJo Siwa reveals she already has a sperm donor for her future children

By Katie Louise Smith

JoJo has also picked out the names of her future children, which she hopes will be a girl and twin boys.

JoJo Siwa might be on the brink of unleashing her brand new bad girl, 'Karma' project... but she’s also just started teasing another unexpected era: Motherhood.

Yep, the 20-year-old multi-hyphenate entertainment icon has opened up about her plans for her future, and has been sharing that she's hoping to become a mother soon.

In an interview with E! News, JoJo was asked what her "end goal" is, after having "so many jobs" throughout her career so far. (Dancer, singer, actress, YouTuber, businesswoman, producer... the list goes on!)

Becoming a mother and starting a family is right at the top of that list. In fact, she's already started working on it.

JoJo Siwa has already picked the names and the sperm donor of her future children. Picture: Steven Simione/WireImage, E! News via YouTube

Speaking to the outlet, JoJo shared: "My babies – I can’t wait to have kids. People ask me why I do this– One day I wanna have a great little family."

And it turns out that JoJo has actually put a lot of thought into her future family, adding that she has already got their names picked out.

Freddie, Eddie and – wait for it – Teddy.

On top of that, JoJo revealed that she’s also apparently already secured her future sperm donor.

"We’re ready! We just gotta be patient. I got a couple of years," she revealed, but she didn't say too much about their identity.

It's not the first time JoJo has been sharing insights into her future baby plans either. A couple of weeks ago, JoJo shared the same news with Access Hollywood and gave a small glimpse at the tattoos she's already got dedicated to her future children.

Pointing to one tattoo on her elbow, she said: "This one’s dedicated to my baby girl one day; her name is Freddie."

And then she pointed to another tattoo on her wrist, saying: "Then this is dedicated to twin boys: Eddie and Teddy."

Now, as wild as that all sounds, JoJo has admitted that the tattoos are not actually real. In an Instagram post from February, JoJo responded to a fan who asked whether her patchwork tattoo arm sleeve was real or not.

She clarified that all of them were fake except for a couple on her hands, which she’d recently had done. (She also has a real tattoo behind her ear.)

JoJo has not yet shared when she's planning to start her family, but based on her comments, it might be happening within the next few years. Stay tuned!

