JoJo Siwa says she was used for "views and clout" after split from Avery Cyrus

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus broke up with each other earlier this week.

JoJo Siwa appears to have slammed her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus and accused the viral TikTok star of using her for "clout".

Last week (Dec 17), JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus revealed that they'd called it quits. Avery posted a video on TikTok in which JoJo gives her a "sorry for breaking up with you" present. When asked by a fan why they broke up in the comments, Avery explained: "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out."

However, JoJo now appears to have told her side of the story and it looks like there's bad blood between her and Avery.

Why did JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus break up?

Why did JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus break up? Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, AFF/Alamy Live News

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday (Dec 18), JoJo's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, shared a video of JoJo pacing back and forth. Jessalynn then asks JoJo why she's mad and JoJo replies: "Because I got used, for views and for clout." If that were not clear enough, JoJo then got more specific: "I got tricked into being told I was loved and I got fucking played."

While JoJo didn't mention Avery by name in the video, fans have deduced that she must be talking about her ex. JoJo and Avery first began dating each other three months ago and, during that time, Avery often posted TikTok videos of the two of them together. Avery even posted the emotional moment she asked JoJo to be her girlfriend on the platform.

To add to the drama, Avery announced yesterday (Dec 19) that she is going on a trip to Europe with her ex Sophia Mosca. In a comment, Avery wrote: "And before y’all get any ideas, we are just friends, and no she’s not taking me back."

As it stands, JoJo and Avery are yet to comment further on their split. We shall update you if they do.

