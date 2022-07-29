JoJo Siwa told to "grow up" by Candace Cameron Bure's daughter following TikTok drama

By Jazmin Duribe

"This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thought the drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure was over? Hell no! Now, Candace's daughter Natasha Bure has entered the chat and she's defending her mother.

ICYMI, earlier this week JoJo Siwa shared a viral TikTok video in which she revealed everything from her "celebrity crush" to the "nicest celebrity she's ever met" by quickly showing her followers photos of them. She also included a photo of the "rudest celebrity she's ever met" and fans spotted that it was of Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure.

Then, JoJo's fans obviously started criticising Candace for her behaviour online and so she responded with a video on Instagram.

Candace revealed that she had spoken to JoJo, apologised and cleared the air: "I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career," Candace said.

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure responds to JoJo Siwa calling her the "rudest celebrity she's ever met"

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter tells JoJo Siwa to "grow up". Picture: @candacecbure via Instagram, @itsjojosiwa via TikTok, @natashabure via Instagram

"She said she still loves watching Full House and watches it to fall asleep and it's a comfort show for her, so we had all the feels and it was all good, and there's no drama."

She added: "The lesson that we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have, even a 10 second trending TikTok video can do damage, because our words matter and our actions matter."

Following Candace's Instagram video, JoJo then explained what led to her labelling Candace as rude. "I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her," she told Page Six.

"I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever. It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me."

Well just when you thought the beef had been squashed, on Thursday (July 28) Candace's daughter Natasha took to Instagram Stories to defend her mother and slam JoJo. "Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience'," Natasha wrote.

"This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this."

She continued: "For someone to say that they don’t want to take a photo with you or that it’s a bad time because they’re working is not a 'rough experience'. There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience."

JoJo hasn't responded to Natasha's comments yet but we will update you if she does.

Read more JoJo Siwa stories here: