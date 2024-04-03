JoJo Siwa & Addison Rae: One of these rebrands isn't working... | Scroll Deep

3 April 2024, 18:36

One of these rebrands isn't working... | JoJo Siwa & Addison Rae

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

JoJo Siwa's new song 'Karma' and Addison Rae's latest feature on Charli XCX's 'Von Dutch' have both got everyone talking...for very different reasons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa and Addison Rae, two internet icons who are attempting a rebrand...one is faltering while the other is thriving...but can you guess which is which?

JoJo has a much hyped new song called 'Karma', which has come complete with a wild Kiss-inspired rock and roll makeover, while Addison is being welcomed into the 'cool girl' world as her appearance on the remix of Charli XCX's song 'Von Dutch' tears up TikTok.

On this instalment of Scroll Deep, Benedict and the gang dig into both re-inventions and ask: does any of this really matter? And the answer of course is no.

Hit play on the video at the top of this article to watch.

Watch more Scroll Deep videos:

Latest Celebrity News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces separation from husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release

Drake Bell slams the actors who supported Brian Peck for not apologising to him

Drake Bell slams the actors who supported Brian Peck for not apologising to him

News

Reneé Rapp calls out people for saying she's not a lesbian

Reneé Rapp slams people for questioning whether she's a lesbian or not

Why did Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow get divorced? Here's what the two have shared

Why did Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow divorce? Here's what he reveals in Selling The OC

News

Drake Bell hopes Quiet On Set will stop his dad blaming himself for what Brian Peck did

Drake Bell hopes Quiet On Set will stop his dad blaming himself for what Brian Peck did

News

Logan Lerman hilariously responds to 'White Boy of the Century' title

Logan Lerman's reaction to being called 'White Boy of the Century' is hilarious

Trending on PopBuzz

Drake Bell explains how Josh Peck supported him after 'Quiet On Set' appearance

Drake Bell explains how Josh Peck supported him after 'Quiet On Set' appearance

News

Nicola Coughlan teases Penelope and Colin's love scenes are the 'best so far'

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan says Penelope and Colin's sex scenes are 'the best so far'

Bridgerton

Grey's Anatomy renewed for season 21

Grey's Anatomy renewed for season 21

News

Euphoria season 3's Rue storyline pitches were vetoed by HBO

HBO reportedly rejected two storylines for Zendaya's Rue in Euphoria season 3

Euphoria

Gen V season 2 filming has been suspended indefinitely after Chance Perdomo's tragic death

Gen V season 2 postponed indefinitely following Chance Perdomo's tragic death

News

Billie Eilish responds to backlash over her comments about artists releasing too many vinyl variants

Billie Eilish responds to backlash after criticising artists who release multiple vinyl variants

Billie Eilish

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview