One of these rebrands isn't working... | JoJo Siwa & Addison Rae

By Woodrow Whyte

JoJo Siwa's new song 'Karma' and Addison Rae's latest feature on Charli XCX's 'Von Dutch' have both got everyone talking...for very different reasons.

JoJo Siwa and Addison Rae, two internet icons who are attempting a rebrand...one is faltering while the other is thriving...but can you guess which is which?

JoJo has a much hyped new song called 'Karma', which has come complete with a wild Kiss-inspired rock and roll makeover, while Addison is being welcomed into the 'cool girl' world as her appearance on the remix of Charli XCX's song 'Von Dutch' tears up TikTok.

On this instalment of Scroll Deep, Benedict and the gang dig into both re-inventions and ask: does any of this really matter? And the answer of course is no.

