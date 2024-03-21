Is this meme offensive or empowering? | Scroll Deep

21 March 2024, 10:46

Is this meme funny? You be the judge...

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Madison Tevlin has been praised for her role in the "Assume That I Can" advert for World Down Syndrome Day 2024. But now a meme from the ad has divided the internet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A young woman with Downs Syndrome has become a meme and now the internet is debating whether its okay.

Model and actress Madison Tevlin starred in an advert intended to dispel misconceptions around people with Downs Syndrome, but the empowering video was quickly co-opted into a meme which has the internet divided.

Is the meme funny? Is it insulting? Scroll Deep takes a closer look. Hit play on the video at the top of this page.

ASSUME THAT I CAN | World Down Syndrome Day 2024

