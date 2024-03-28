Everyone is sick of influencers at events | Scroll Deep

28 March 2024, 17:19

Everyone is sick of influencers at events

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

PSA: let's not film people while they are standing at a urinal, yeah?

Two Aussie TikTokers have been slammed for filming an F1 driver peeing at a urinal and then posting some absolutely wild commentary about his privates.

British Formula 1 driver George Russell, who drives for Mercedes, fell prey to TikTok twins The Shepmates at the Australian Grand Prix and F1 fans are NOT happy.

