Everyone is sick of influencers at events | Scroll Deep
28 March 2024, 17:19
Everyone is sick of influencers at events
PSA: let's not film people while they are standing at a urinal, yeah?
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Two Aussie TikTokers have been slammed for filming an F1 driver peeing at a urinal and then posting some absolutely wild commentary about his privates.
British Formula 1 driver George Russell, who drives for Mercedes, fell prey to TikTok twins The Shepmates at the Australian Grand Prix and F1 fans are NOT happy.
Watch more Scroll Deep videos:
- Is this meme offensive or empowering?
- What is the "TikTok Accent" and do you have it?
- Willy Wonka Experience: Every single thing that happened
- The JoJo Siwa & XOMG POP! drama explained | Scroll Deep
- Why all these massive artists got removed from TikTok
- The real reason YouTubers are quitting