Josh Peck says he is no longer friends with Drake Bell in new interview

By Katie Louise Smith

Josh revealed that Drake created a "narrative that just wasn't true" after he went viral for tweeting about not being invited to Josh's wedding.

Fans hoping to hear news about a Drake & Josh reunion anytime soon should probably let it go... Josh Peck has opened up about the current state of his relationship with former co-star Drake Bell - and it's quite messy.

Back in June 2017, Drake Bell shared a string of salty tweets after he found out that he was not invited to Josh Peck's wedding. Shortly after the tweets went viral, Drake elaborated further in an interview with People, claiming that he was upset because he and Josh "talk all the time".

However, that was not necessarily the case according to Josh Peck, who didn't publicly respond any of Drake's comments at the time.

Speaking on a new episode of BFFs Podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, Josh has now revealed that he and Drake are not currently friends, and that he had actually not stayed in touch with Drake since the end of their Nickelodeon series.

Are Josh Peck and Drake Bell still friends?

Josh Peck opens up about the state of his friendship with Drake Bell. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

When asked by the hosts if he and Drake were not friends anymore, Josh replied: "Not really, no."

He then dived into the whole wedding invite situation, saying: "I guess I can tell the story of my wedding. So, we have this small wedding and the dirty little secret, I guess, was like, I knew Drake and I didn't stay in touch for the 10 years since we made the show. But no one needed to know that."

"I was happy to just die with that secret, we made this thing that people really love but maybe we weren't that close so I didn't invite him to my wedding 'cause I hadn't really talked to him in many, many years."

Josh then reveals that Drake sent him text messages on the night of his wedding, "cursing me out, coming for me" because he wasn't invited. He added: "And it's delusional because I'm like, 'Bro, it's like we worked at Coffee Bean when we were 16. Like, I'm sorry, I'm 31 now, I might've lost your number.'"

Josh also went on to call out Drake for the interviews he gave after his tweets went viral: "Then he takes to the internet and he starts writing these tweets that immediately catch fire. Then he leans in and goes on this press tour about how heartbroken he is and creating this narrative that just wasn't true."

At the time, Drake spoke to People about how he felt about not being invited to Josh's wedding, and said: "I was caught off guard. I hadn’t heard of anything about it. He’s been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we’ve been talking. I was just expecting…I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal. I did not realise that it was going to have such a viral affect."

Josh then says that while he doesn't really care about what was said about him, his wife Paige, who is a private person, was getting torn down on the internet for absolutely no reason at all.

Josh and Drake shared a surprise reunion a few months later at the MTV VMAs. Photos of the two of them hugging it out were shared across social media, and they even hopped on Instagram live together.

Josh has now detailed his version of what happened when they met up for the first time since the wedding drama.

"I was at the VMAs, and I see him there, and he sees me. And I go up to him – and this might be the most Sopranos thing I've ever done – and I go, 'Go and apologise to my wife right now,' and he goes, 'Ok,'" Josh told the hosts. "And he made a beeline for my wife and I see him do this whole 5 minute performance of an apology. I was like, 'Go apologise to my wife or something bad is gonna happen.'"

However, after catching wind of his interview on the podcast, Drake's wife Janet Von Schmeling took to Instagram Stories in a now-deleted video to call Josh a "f--king liar".

Janet said: "I stay quiet until lies happen. And the fact [is] that I was there at the VMAs I was next to Drake. I was one who told him that Josh was coming up with the camera. I literally was there, heard it all. Drake was never threatened by Josh, like, ever. That's actually hilarious that he would act like he could be the tough guy. Like, bro you're not tough."

Janet then added that Drake apologised to Josh's wife Paige because Josh asked him "nicely": "You said, 'Could you apologise to my wife?' And Drake was like, 'Absolutely.' And he did, and it was great."

She added: "And we actually hung out after that, multiple times. We've talked multiple times since then. So like, you're a f--king liar. A f--king liar, Josh."

Drake has also responded to Josh's comments with a post of his own.

Drake Bell responds to Josh Peck's BBFs podcast interview. Picture: @drakebell via Instagram

At the end of the chat about Drake, Josh then says the 2017 VMAs was "pretty much" the last time the pair communicated. Although, there are several videos from 2019 on Josh's YouTube channel where he's joined by Drake to revisit some of their iconic Drake & Josh moments.

Drake also sparked speculation back in 2019, telling People that the pair were developing something that "will be more adult and really funny".

But after this podcast interview, it looks like that is definitely not happening.