Kim Kardashian criticised by legendary designer Bob Mackie over Marilyn Monroe's dress

18 May 2022, 12:48

By Katie Louise Smith

"I thought it was a big mistake...Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The criticism surrounding Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic Jean Louis gown to the Met Gala continues... Legendary designer Bob Mackie has now chimed in and has branded the move a "huge mistake".

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll have no doubt seen and/or heard about the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian's outfit at the 2022 Meta Gala. Earlier this month (May 2), Kim walked the red carpet wearing one of Marilyn's most famous dresses. She later changed into a replica once she was inside.

While some people loved Kim's gorgeous take on the 'Gilded glamour' red carpet theme, others called out both Kim and Ripley's Believe It Or Not! for allowing the delicate gown to be worn in a public setting. Further concerns were shared after it became clear the gown didn't even fit Kim.

Now, Bob Mackie, who drew the original sketch for Marilyn's dress, and is best known for dressing icons like Cher, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli and Elton John, has criticised the decision to let the dress be worn by someone else.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian says Kanye West said her "career is over" after she wore an outfit he didn't style

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala
Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mackie shared his thoughts on Kim wearing the iconic, one-of-a-kind dress... and he wasn't impressed. At all.

"I thought it was a big mistake," he said. "[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

Mackie's concerns echo the several other fashion historians and experts that have all weighed in on Kim wearing the dress.

The majority agree that it should have never been allowed, with some – including Marilyn Monroe historian and collector Scott Fortner – sharing concerns that the fabric and seams were likely "stressed" because the dress was sculpted to Marilyn's body. It was not meant to be worn by anyone else.

Marilyn Monroe Singing "Happy Birthday" to JFK
Marilyn Monroe Singing "Happy Birthday" to JFK. Picture: Getty

Bob Mackie was 23 years old when he did the sketch for the gown, while working with designer Jean Louis.

The gown was an original design for Marilyn Monroe, but Mackie didn't know at the time what event the star would be wearing it to. It ended up being the gown she wore to sing 'Happy Birthday' to then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962, just months before her tragic death. It reportedly hadn't been washed since the night she wore it.

Kim has yet to respond to Bob Mackie's comments, or any of the criticism about her wearing the dress. All of that will no doubt pop up in an episode of The Kardashians at some point.

Read more Kim Kardashian stories here:

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen ranks her best Wanda/Scarlet Witch moments

Latest Celebrity News

Cardi B shows fans how she changes her baby's diapers with acrylic nails on

Cardi B shares hilarious video of how she changes her son's diapers while wearing acrylics

Cardi B

Ferrari confirms Kim Kardashian is banned from owning certain types of their cars

Ferrari confirms Kim Kardashian is banned from owning certain types of their cars
Who is Marshmello? This is what his face looks like without his mask

Marshmello appears to confirm his identity after fans thirst over his face without a mask

News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reveal matching voodoo doll tattoos

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reveal matching voodoo doll tattoos
Christine Quinn hides under table after being confronted by anti-fur protesters

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn hides under desk as anti-fur protesters storm book signing
Johnny Depp fans slammed for "harassing" his daughter Lily-Rose Depp

Johnny Depp fans slammed for "harassing" his daughter Lily-Rose Depp

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles fans are confused over how "different" his accent is in new viral video

Harry Styles fans are confused over his "new accent" in viral interview

Harry Styles

Selling Sunset season 6: Christine Quinn set to return

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn confirms she's returning for season 6

Selling Sunset

Stranger Things cast: Now vs. then

Here's what the Stranger Things kids look like now vs. 2016

Stranger Things

What is the Gauntlet Challenge on TikTok?

What is the Gauntlet Challenge? The TikTok trend explained

Viral

Drag Race queens are dragging Gia Gunn for saying DragCon had zero beauty and glamour

Drag Race queens clap back at Gia Gunn for saying DragCon had 'zero beauty and glamour'

RuPaul's Drag Race

All the memes about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards

All the memes about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards

Viral