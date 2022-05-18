Kim Kardashian criticised by legendary designer Bob Mackie over Marilyn Monroe's dress

By Katie Louise Smith

"I thought it was a big mistake...Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

The criticism surrounding Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic Jean Louis gown to the Met Gala continues... Legendary designer Bob Mackie has now chimed in and has branded the move a "huge mistake".

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll have no doubt seen and/or heard about the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian's outfit at the 2022 Meta Gala. Earlier this month (May 2), Kim walked the red carpet wearing one of Marilyn's most famous dresses. She later changed into a replica once she was inside.

While some people loved Kim's gorgeous take on the 'Gilded glamour' red carpet theme, others called out both Kim and Ripley's Believe It Or Not! for allowing the delicate gown to be worn in a public setting. Further concerns were shared after it became clear the gown didn't even fit Kim.

Now, Bob Mackie, who drew the original sketch for Marilyn's dress, and is best known for dressing icons like Cher, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli and Elton John, has criticised the decision to let the dress be worn by someone else.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mackie shared his thoughts on Kim wearing the iconic, one-of-a-kind dress... and he wasn't impressed. At all.

"I thought it was a big mistake," he said. "[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

Mackie's concerns echo the several other fashion historians and experts that have all weighed in on Kim wearing the dress.

The majority agree that it should have never been allowed, with some – including Marilyn Monroe historian and collector Scott Fortner – sharing concerns that the fabric and seams were likely "stressed" because the dress was sculpted to Marilyn's body. It was not meant to be worn by anyone else.

Marilyn Monroe Singing "Happy Birthday" to JFK. Picture: Getty

Bob Mackie was 23 years old when he did the sketch for the gown, while working with designer Jean Louis.

The gown was an original design for Marilyn Monroe, but Mackie didn't know at the time what event the star would be wearing it to. It ended up being the gown she wore to sing 'Happy Birthday' to then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962, just months before her tragic death. It reportedly hadn't been washed since the night she wore it.

Kim has yet to respond to Bob Mackie's comments, or any of the criticism about her wearing the dress. All of that will no doubt pop up in an episode of The Kardashians at some point.

