Ray J says Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner leaked their sex tape and releases their private messages

By Jazmin Duribe

"I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."

Ray J has claimed that Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were behind the leak of their infamous sex tape and shared private Instagram DMs between himself and Kim.

In 2007, a sex tape Kim had made with her then-boyfriend Ray J back in 2002 leaked. The tape is often credited as being the springboard of Kim's career, but over the years people have speculated that Kim and her mother Kris leaked the tape to bring publicity to their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which started that same year.

In episode 3 of The Kardashians, it's revealed that an ex-member of Ray J's team was threatening to release more sex tapes. Kim then breaks down when her estranged husband Kanye West meets with Ray J to pick up the remaining tapes and then presents them to her.

It was an emotional moment for Kim, however, Ray J has now claimed that things didn't go down quite how we saw them on the show. The 'One Wish' singer said he has never had a copy of the tapes they had made together, only possessing photos and texts from their relationship.

Ray J shares private messages between him and Kim Kardashian. Picture: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Roc Nation, Alamy

"I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about," Ray J said in a tell-all interview with Daily Mail.

"I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."

Ray J said that releasing the tape was actually his idea and he suggested it to Kim after seeing how Paris Hilton's sex tape had made her a household name. He claims Kim, who has previously stated that she had nothing to do with the tape's leak, agreed and enlisted her mother Kris Jenner to organise the tape's release with Vivid Entertainment.

Ray J and Kim reportedly signed a contract that required them to provide three videos to be distributed through Vivid Entertainment, including "two sex tapes, one made at the Esperanza Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and one created in Santa Barbara, and a third tape that is listed as an intro to the Cabo footage".

However, only one tape, which was recorded in Cabo when Kim was celebrating her 21st birthday, was ever released. Ray J alleges that all of the other tapes were kept at Kim's house and stored in a shoe box under her bed. "She kept them all – she had to go find that tape [Sex Tape Cabo #1] and then present it. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship," Ray J explained.

"I never had a single one at my house – she had them at her house. She's always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed."

While Kim has achieved an unfathomable amount of success, Ray J said that the release of the tape ruined his career opportunities and relationships, and even left him feeling like he wanted to take his own life. He now wants to reveal the truth so that his daughter, three-year-old Melody, doesn't think he's "a bad guy who exploits and disrespects women".

He added: "For me, I've been walking on eggshells thinking I'm going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I've been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They're celebrating my destruction."

Ray J said Kris Jenner was also involved in the sex tape plot. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Apparently, the final straw came when the tape became a storyline in their new Hulu show, The Kardashians. Ray J was furious that Kim joked Ray J might have a video showing him "sticking a dildo in my ass" and said that unlike the dramatic description we heard on the show, he willingly handed over the device which contained intimate photos and short clips to Kanye during a four-hour meeting. He says he did not ask for or receive any money.

Following the episodes, Ray J reached out to Kim on Instagram. In the messages, Ray J accuses Kim of trying to "drag" his name on their new show and threatens to expose the truth about how the tape was actually leaked.

Kim then calmly replies and tries to pacify him, writing: "I completely understand – and I appreciate hearing this from you. I want you to know that I wish nothing but the best for you. This has hurt us both in so many ways and I know we are aligned I wanting to move forward in our lives and not continue to be defined by something we did 20 years ago.

"Thank you for reaching out and my hope is that after next week when everyone sees that the computer was given back to Kanye that this story will be dead and done with." Kim also offered to clarify the dildo joke.

Ray J says that he now feels a lot better since sharing his truth about the sex tape leak. He continued: "I can't live the rest of my life in this lie. This morning, I woke up and said, you know what? For the remainder of my life, I'm going to live in my truth and not in the lie that's been created by Kris Jenner and Kim. I will not let them do this to me anymore."

