Kourtney Kardashian has denied rumours that her 12-year-old son Mason Disick is behind an Instagram and TikTok account spilling Kardashian family secrets.

Now, Mason has a bit of a track record with sharing private information about his family. Back in 2020, Mason opened an Instagram account without the permission of his mum or dad and Kourtney quickly shut it down. However, before she could, Mason went on Instagram Live and confirmed that his aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were no longer in a relationship. Oop.

At the time, Kourtney explained on Instagram Live that Mason had set up the account on the iPad he uses for school and that he didn't have a phone.

"I did delete it because he's 10. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13. I think with Instagram the thing that really worries me with kids is comments. People can be really mean. It's really easy to get consumed with it," she said.

Kourtney Kardashian slams person behind "ultra creepy" fake Mason Disick Instagram account.

However, Mason seemingly came back with another Kardashian-Jenner exclusive. This week, rumours ignited that Kylie Jenner had married Travis Scott after she shared a TikTok video where she wore white while all of her friends wore black. There's also a wedding registry that is currently circulating online that people believe belongs to the couple.

An Instagram account claiming to be Mason then confirmed that Kylie would soon be becoming Mrs Scott. "Hey guys! Mason here you're favourite person lol. Here's an update on life," Mason's alleged account explained on Instagram Stories.

"1:) I have a new Instagram!!! Make sure you follow me!!! 2:) Kylie is getting married and she is currently on her bridal party that's why she's the only one wearing white. 3:) I have my new TikTok link on my bio!!!"

After spilling some piping hot tea, Kourtney shut down the assumption that Mason was behind the account on Twitter.

She tweeted: "Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday," she tweeted. "After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don't. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."

Kourtney then went on to slam people behind the fake account. She added: "To any and all 'news' outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you.

Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 21, 2022

To any and all “news” outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you. And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 21, 2022

"And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy."

