Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott criticised for taking separate private jets to the same location

"How do they not feel bad for the planet?"

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are receiving backlash after the Celebrity Jets Twitter account shared screenshots of flight reports showing the couple both flying out of Miami, Florida and into Van Nuys, California on their own private jets shortly after each other.

Earlier this year, amid the much-memed celebrity private jet scandal, Kylie was labelled a "climate criminal" after reports emerged that she often takes flights as short as 17 minutes on her private jet.

Since then, people have been keeping track of Kylie's – and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family's – private jet usage. The beauty mogul is now being criticised once again after a recent trip alongside partner Travis.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are being criticised over their private jet usage. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @kyliejenner via Instagram

This past weekend, Kylie and Travis attended Art Basel together in Miami. According to @CelebJets, Travis' jet was already in Miami ahead of the weekend, with Kylie's arriving a few days later. But criticism has now mounted after the flight reports showed that they each took their individual private jets despite flying to the exact same place.

Per the Twitter account, the two journeys combined used around 30,000 pounds of jet fuel and created over 50 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance at the event, departing on her own jet at a similar time to Kylie. They also both flew out of Miami, with Kim landing in Camarillo (which is around a 1 hour drive from Van Nuys) a few hours before Kylie.

It's unclear who was aboard the private jets, and it's also entirely possible that they were both on different personal schedules that required them to travel separately. However, people are now calling them out for their apparent "disregard for the planet", arguing that they should have travelled together to cut down on their individual CO2 emissions.

Kylie Jenner's Jet Landed in Van Nuys, California, US. Apx. flt. time 5 Hours : 4 Mins. pic.twitter.com/zM7YbBZsMv — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) December 4, 2022

Travis Scott's (Cactus Jack LLC) Jet Landed in Van Nuys, California, US. Apx. flt. time 5 Hours : 26 Mins. pic.twitter.com/5oFh30ciDc — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) December 3, 2022

Over on the Kardashian's subreddit, people were quick to call out the couple, with one user writing: "How do they not feel bad for the planet?"

Another added: "Does she not realise this is the same planet her kids has to live in too ? Like fine they obviously don’t give a fuck about anyone else but their kids are going to suffer from global warming too 🤔 idk these people are unimaginably selfish."

A third suggested: "They’re so rich that they can afford to insulate themselves from most effects of climate change."

Others also defended Kylie and Travis, writing: "I would imagine that they have their own teams of people, amongst other things. The amount of clothes, shoes, security, makeup, videographers, that she travels with most likely needs its own plane."

It's not the first time social media has called out the couple about their air travel. Back in July, Kylie and Travis were slammed for boasting about their matching private jets on social media.

Kylie posted a photo of herself embracing Travis while standing on the runway in front of the two jets, alongside the caption: "You wanna take mine or yours?" Needless to say, the reactions on social media were also not great.

