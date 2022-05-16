Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slammed for bringing Stormi to the Billboard Awards

By Jazmin Duribe

"I am pissed how could you do this bring her to an award show filled with people where she can get Covid and then dress Stormi as a hooker."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have received criticism for taking their four-year-old daughter Stormi to the Billboard Awards in an "inappropriate" dress.

On Sunday (May 15), the annual music award ceremony was held in Las Vegas. Travis performed at the event, marking his second performance since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021, which left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

Kylie, who welcomed a baby boy with Travis back in February, walked the red carpet in a skintight Balmain dress and she was joined by Travis and adorable little Stormi. Ever the mini fashionista, Stormi wore a cream one-shouldered dress paired with high top trainers and a sleek bun.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slammed for bringing Stormi to the Billboard Awards. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

However, it appears that some have taken issue with Stormi's dress and deemed it to not be appropriate for a four-year old. Others believe Stormi shouldn't have been at the event at all because of her age, noting that she looked a little bewildered in the photos, or that she was brought along to distract from the conversation surrounding Astroworld.

One person tweeted: "Stormi’s 'dress' is extremely inappropriate and gross."

Another added: "I am pissed how could you do this bring her to an award show filled with people where she can get Covid and then dress Stormi as a hooker."

I’m going to say it…

I don’t think that dress was appropriate for Stormi — J’Lyn ❤️‍🔥 (@Lilbabiijay) May 16, 2022

I’m sry but why did they dress Stormi like she’s 22 this child is literally *4* years old this is so weird to me lol pic.twitter.com/GupkhXaXF3 — Emily (@emilybernay) May 16, 2022

Wait Kylie put stormi in a mini dress??????? Wtf…. This what Kanye was scared about for his kids — BARBIE 🦄💘 (@Barbie96259646) May 16, 2022

I am pissed how could you do this bring her to an award show filled with people where she can get Covid and then dress Stormi as a hooker — Monika Schluter (@Bluiz_Sunshine) May 16, 2022

I feel like stormi’s dress was a little short 😕 I hope she had a jacket cus my little legs would be cold… sometimes I wonder if these young parents be thinking about their children as anything other than accessories. — Robyns bellybutton ✨ (@ElleDotKay) May 16, 2022

Stormi’s “dress” is extremely inappropriate and gross — Ash (@Ashbash479) May 16, 2022

Stormi is way too young to be wearing that type of dress — Sandria Soffa (@Sandria_1) May 16, 2022

Why would she’s dress a sweet girl in a dress that strippers wear? No good mother would dress her baby girl that…so disturbing — rose (@Scarlettbaby77_) May 16, 2022

This isn't Stormi's first time on the red carpet, though. In 2019, Stormi accompanied her parents at the premiere of Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in Los Angeles and in 2021, she also walked the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit.

