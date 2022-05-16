Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slammed for bringing Stormi to the Billboard Awards

16 May 2022, 15:52

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I am pissed how could you do this bring her to an award show filled with people where she can get Covid and then dress Stormi as a hooker."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have received criticism for taking their four-year-old daughter Stormi to the Billboard Awards in an "inappropriate" dress.

On Sunday (May 15), the annual music award ceremony was held in Las Vegas. Travis performed at the event, marking his second performance since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021, which left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

Kylie, who welcomed a baby boy with Travis back in February, walked the red carpet in a skintight Balmain dress and she was joined by Travis and adorable little Stormi. Ever the mini fashionista, Stormi wore a cream one-shouldered dress paired with high top trainers and a sleek bun.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner fans are losing it over her "perfect" driver’s license photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slammed for bringing Stormi to the Billboard Awards
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slammed for bringing Stormi to the Billboard Awards. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

However, it appears that some have taken issue with Stormi's dress and deemed it to not be appropriate for a four-year old. Others believe Stormi shouldn't have been at the event at all because of her age, noting that she looked a little bewildered in the photos, or that she was brought along to distract from the conversation surrounding Astroworld.

One person tweeted: "Stormi’s 'dress' is extremely inappropriate and gross."

Another added: "I am pissed how could you do this bring her to an award show filled with people where she can get Covid and then dress Stormi as a hooker."

This isn't Stormi's first time on the red carpet, though. In 2019, Stormi accompanied her parents at the premiere of Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in Los Angeles and in 2021, she also walked the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit.

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more Kylie Jenner stories here:

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest Celebrity News

Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello sing Miley Cyrus' The Climb together at karaoke bar

Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello sing Miley Cyrus' The Climb together at karaoke bar

Camila Cabello

Millie Bobby Brown sparks Britney Spears comparisons with her latest appearance

Fans think Millie Bobby Brown should play young Britney Spears in a biopic
The Kardashians accused of covering up Astroworld tragedy with "fake" Kendall Jenner scene.

The Kardashians accused of covering up Astroworld tragedy with "fake" Kendall Jenner scene
Kylie Jenner fans are losing it over her "perfect" driver’s license photo

Kylie Jenner fans are losing it over her "perfect" driver’s license photo
Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen after 11 years and I have never felt so old

Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen after 11 years and I have never felt so old
Tristan Thompson says Khloe Kardashian would "never" leave him

The Kardashians viewers slam Tristan Thompson for saying Khloe Kardashian would "never" leave him

Trending on PopBuzz

Calvin Klein features pregnant trans man in latest ad

Calvin Klein features pregnant trans man in latest ad

Fashion

RuPaul's DragCon 2023

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023: Tickets, prices, lineup and everything you need to know

RuPaul's Drag Race

Little Mix say they're "stronger than ever" during emotional hiatus party speech

Little Mix say they're "stronger than ever" during emotional hiatus party speech

Little Mix

Bridgerton season 3: Here's what happens next

Bridgerton season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and what happens next

Bridgerton

The CW just cancelled 7 shows and everyone is making the same Riverdale joke.

Riverdale memes go viral after The CW cancels 7 popular shows

Viral

The Kardashians fans divided over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "uncomfortable" PDA

The Kardashians fans divided over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "uncomfortable" PDA