Miranda Cosgrove says she's never been drunk or smoked in her entire life

19 December 2023, 11:34

Miranda Cosgrove vs. 'The Most Impossible iCarly Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

"I've never even been buzzed. I've sipped things before, but like two sips."

Miranda Cosgrove just got real about her party habits and revealed that she's never actually been drunk or smoked before.

There's no denying that Miranda Cosgrove is an icon. From School of Rock to iCarly, she has played a vital role in so many classics films and TV shows from our childhoods. On top of that, she also had a beloved music career and regularly goes viral online. 'Probably fuck?' still remains one of the funniest memes/interview moments of the past five years.

Now, Miranda has opened up about drinking and why she's never got wasted in a new podcast interview with Josh Peck.

Miranda Cosgrove says she's never been drunk or smoked in her entire life
Miranda Cosgrove says she's never been drunk or smoked in her entire life.

When asked by her Drake & Josh co-star about the wildest thing she's ever done, Miranda explained: "I've never been drunk in my entire life." She then added: "I truly don't have a good reason. I've never even been buzzed. I've sipped things before, but like two sips."

As for weed, Miranda said: "No, I've never smoked anything. I had an edible, like an edible, a brownie and I fell asleep for 17 hours. I woke up super rested."

She then got into the reasoning behind it. Miranda said: "I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends and I sort of liked that role and got used to it and stuck with it forever."

Miranda ended by saying: "I'm open to drinking so I'm still planning on it at some point...even though I'm 30."

