Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp gets summer job as a lifeguard

By Katie Louise Smith

Imagine pulling up to the pool and finding out Noah Schnapp – aka Will Byers – is your lifeguard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noah Schnapp is undoubtably one of the most recognisable teenagers on the planet right now thanks to his role as everyone's favourite D&D-loving, Upside Down boi Will Byers in Stranger Things. But that hasn't stopped the actor from picking up a casual summer job during the filming hiatus.

In his time away from Stranger Things this summer, and ahead of enrolling at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania where he'll soon go to college, 17-year-old Noah has been working as a lifeguard at a pool at a summer camp.

In fact, there's several videos all over TikTok showing Noah having the time of his life at camp with the rest of the counsellors and lifeguards.

Noah Schnapp has been working as a lifeguard. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi, @noahschapp via TikTok

Speaking to FLAUNT about the part-time summer gig, Noah said: "It’s kind of a ‘just for fun thing.’"

"I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded," Noah added.

It's not the first summer where Noah has spent his days chilling with his "normal life and normal friends" either. Over the past few years, Noah has also spent his summers at sleep-away camps. Back in 2018, he explained that he was away at camp when Stranger Things blew up and changed his life.

"I went to camp and I came back, and I saw that people from across the world were watching the show, and everyone was interacting with us on social media. I was so happy and amazed by how far the show had gone," he told Teen Vogue in 2016.

Even after a record-breaking fourth season, Noah is still pretty keen to spend his summers in a similar way.

Working as a lifeguard at Camp Hillard during summer was unexpectedly fun! Met a new family and invested a whole energy during summer break was quite an experience ⛱️ pic.twitter.com/KybZrmqOj7 — (Not) Noah. (@shvitz) August 21, 2022

It also sounds like Noah's upcoming college experience is set to be pretty "normal", too. He will be actually moving to college, sharing a dorm and starting his studies at UPenn's business school programme.

"Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new,” he told the publication about his decision to study something other than his profession. "Millie [Bobby Brown] is doing the same thing with her schooling—she’s kind of learning about other things. I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me."

With Stranger Things 5 on the horizon, and his character Will set to take centre stage in the final fight against Vecna and the Upside Down, Noah's got a busy few years ahead of him.

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here: