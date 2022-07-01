Does Will Byers come out as gay in Stranger Things 4? Here's what he says to Mike in Volume 2

By Sam Prance

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 tackles Will Byers' journey with his sexuality in the most emotional way.

Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 is finally here and the brand new episodes explore Will's relationship with Mike in further depth.

Stranger Things fans have long believed that our sweet prince Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler. In season 1, Joyce says Will's dad thought he was "queer" and, in season 3, Mike and Will get in a fight when Mike starts to hang out with Eleven much more than Will. Mike even says: "El's not stupid. It's not my fault you don't like girls." So rude.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 adds to the theories. In the first episode, Will looks horrified when a girl flirts with him. Then, in episode 5, Will and Mike have a heart-to-heart, and Will says: "Sometimes I think it's just scary to open up like that, to say how you really feel, especially to people you care about the most because what if they don't like the truth?" Our baby!

In spite of all the hints, Will has never explicitly discussed his sexuality in the show. This has led fans to wonder if he might come out in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. With that in mind, here's exactly what happens in the two new episodes.

Is Will Byers gay in Stranger Things?

Does Will Byers come out as gay in Stranger Things 4? Here's what he says to Mike in Volume 2. Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Will's storyline.

Do not scroll ahead if you have not watched Volume 2! Save this page and come back to it.

WARNING: Stranger Things 4 spoilers. Picture: Netflix

While Will doesn't technically come out as gay or queer in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, there are two scenes that essentially confirm that he is romantically in love with Mike.

In episode 8, Mike and Will are in the backseat of the pizza van while Jonathan is driving and Mike is worried that Eleven isn't going to want him anymore because he's just "some random nerd that got lucky". Will then assures Mike that El needs him too and there's a lot of emotional, queer-coded subtext.

Will starts by showing Will his painting which is of Mike leading them and all of their friends in a fight against a three-headed dragon. Mike says: "This is amazing. Did you paint this?" Then, seemingly to avoid Mike clocking that he is in love with him, Will replies: "Yeah, I mean, El asked me to. She commissioned it. She basically told me what to do." No. I'm not crying. You are.

Will adds: "Anyway my point is, see how you're leading us here, you're guiding the whole party, inspiring us. That's what you do. And see your coat of arms here? It's a heart. And I know it's sort of on the nose but that's what holds this whole party together. Heart. Because I mean without heart, we'd all fall apart. Even El, especially El."

Will's painting for Mike in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

Will then talks about El but it's pretty clear that he's speaking about himself. He explains: "These past few months she's been so lost without you. It's just she's so different from other people and when you're different, you sometimes feel like a mistake but you make her feel like she's not a mistake at all. Like she's better for being different, and that gives her the courage to fight on."

Will ends by saying: "If she was mean to you or she seemed like she was pushing you away, it's because she's scared of losing you like you're scared of losing her. And, if she was going to lose you, I think she'd rather just get it over with quick. Like ripping off a band-aid. So yeah, El needs you Mike and she always will." Never have I wanted to hug a fictional character more in my life.

The scene ends with Will turning to look outside his car window and stifling his tears (!!!). Meanwhile, Jonathan can be seen realising that Will was talking about himself and looking concerned for his brother.

Is Will in love with Mike in Stranger Things? Picture: Netflix

Cut to episode 9 and Will can be seen feeling left out when Mike and El reunite and are back to being a couple again. Noticing what's happening, Jonathan takes Will aside to let him know that he's there for him. He says: "I feel like you used to come to me more for help or to just talk you know. It feels like you don't do that anymore. Not like before. A lot of that has probably been my fault. This last year I know I've been distant."

Will then quips, "Or stoned" and Jonathan replies: "Or stoned, but that has nothing to do with you." He continues: "That's me dealing with my own shit and hiding from my own problems. The truth is, I miss talking to you. I like really miss it and I think right now we need to talk more than ever cause things are getting just complicated."

Seemingly addressing Will's sexuality, Jonathan adds: "I don't want you to forget that I'm here and I'll always be here no matter what because you're my brother and I love you and there is nothing in this world, okay? Absolutely nothing in this world that will ever change that. You got that?"

Crying Will stutters: "Yeah. And I'm always here for you too." Jonathan then says: "I know. I know you are. Come here. It's gonna be okay." and gives him a hug.

And the award for Ally of the Year, 1986 goes to... Jonathan Byers!

Is Will Byers gay in Stranger Things? Picture: Netflix

Naturally, fans are losing it over both scenes. One person tweeted: "Awww will’s monologue about el needing mike when in reality it’s will talking about himself and jonathan looking in the rear view mirror understanding his brother’s identity/feelings." Another added: "Will crying after talking about being different and being a mistake broke me."

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: "Will doesn’t even need to say it for Jonathan to know. One of the sweetest scenes in the show."

/ / STRANGER THINGS SPOILERS



-



-



-



if you listen closely.. you can hear the sound of my heart breaking



will byers you deserve all the love in the world pic.twitter.com/vmDHgYRQ7x — connor DELUSIONAL BYLER (@faistmikes) July 1, 2022

Awww will’s monologue about el needing mike when in reality it’s will talking about himself and jonathan looking in the rear view mirror understanding his brother’s identity/feelings #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/tpPfPOo9hc — La’Wanda Maximoff (@alvnna_) July 1, 2022

WILL TRYING TO COME OUT AND JONATHAN REALIZING… ou noah ate this. #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/tyIIJqzCyg — َST4 VOL 2 SPOILERS (@ungodlywests) July 1, 2022

Will doesn’t even need to say it for Jonathan to know. One of the sweetest scenes in the show 🫂 #StrangerThings4 #strangerThings pic.twitter.com/wm8CMwbi4U — Sant (@SotoSsntiago) July 1, 2022

// STRANGER THINGS VOL. 2 SPOILERS



Will crying after talking about being different and being a mistake broke me. — Light | SPOILERS!!! (@Byleight) July 1, 2022

POOR WILL, THIS MAN IS CONFESSING HIS LOVE AND MIKE DOESN’T EVEN REALIZE #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/V2eOCRnlFP — admiral V✜⁷ (@Glamorkai) July 1, 2022

So yeah, Will may not technically come out in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 but his sexuality is addressed in a beautiful and touching way... and it will emotionally ruin you.

