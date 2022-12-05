Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make their red carpet debut after four years of dating

5 December 2022, 15:33

By Sam Prance

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have taken their relationship to the next level on the Dior red carpet.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have finally made their red carpet debut after keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

Fans of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse will already know that the beloved actor and actress are a couple. The two of them first began dating in 2018 and, since then, they've been spotted out in public with each other multiple times. In 2020, Rob confirmed that he spent lockdown with Suki and they've now been a couple for almost four and a half years.

However, in spite of their ongoing romance, Rob and Suki had never made any official appearances together...until now.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make their red carpet debut after four years of dating
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make their red carpet debut after four years of dating. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images,

Yesterday (Dec 4), Rob and Suki took a new step in their relationship by stepping out together at Dior's fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt. Not only did the couple walk the red carpet together but they also posed for photos together and sat next to each other and held hands during the show. The couple could be seen smiling throughout the entire event.

It's unclear why Rob and Suki decided to make their first public appearance at the Dior show but we're living for it. In 2019, Rob explained why he previously kept his relationship with Suki private. He told The Sunday Times: "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude.

He continued: "If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection - Photocall
Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection - Photocall. Picture: Getty

Since 2019, Rob has gradually become more comfortable with speaking about his relationship in public. Earlier this year, he told Jimmy Kimmel that Suki's reaction to The Batman helped him stop worrying about his performance. He said: "I was absolutely terrified but I watched it with my girlfriend and it was really her reaction that changed the entire thing."

Rob revealed that Suki isn't "normally into watching superhero movies" but the film captured her attention "the entire time" and even made her cry.

