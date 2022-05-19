Tom Holland fans are losing it over his new haircut

19 May 2022, 16:06

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Tom is currently in New York filming his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

Tom Holland is officially in his bob era and, honestly, we can't stop thinking about it.

Ever since Tom started starring in the Spider-Man franchise, he's acquired a legion of admirers. People have fallen in love with his character Peter Parker and outside of acting he's still a heartthrob, partly because of his good looks and adorable floppy hair. Tom was seen sporting longer locks during the Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted promotional tours, but he recently shocked fans with a bold new look.

The actor was pictured with fans in New York sporting an… shall we say interesting bob haircut. In the images, Tom gave the camera a huge smile and showed off his new tresses, which finished just below his chin – he even added a little fringe.

Tom Holland fans are "obsessed" with his new haircut
Tom Holland fans are "obsessed" with his new haircut. Picture: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Unsurprisingly, Tom's fans have been reacting to his new look on social media.

One person tweeted: "I'm obsessed with the new Tom Holland ugly hair pics." Another snapped: "Someone please strap Tom Holland down to a chair and cut his fucking hair."

In case you're wondering what inspired the change, we can only assume it's for Tom's new upcoming anthology series, The Crowded Room. Tom, who is also executive producer of the Apple TV+ series, has been filming scenes for the show which is set in the 1970s (hence Tom's new 'do) in New York since March.

According to Deadline, The Crowded Room is based on the life of Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman and inspired by Daniel Keyes' biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Tom plays the lead character, Danny Sullivan, who is loosely based on Milligan. Milligan, also known as The Campus Rapist, was the first person acquitted of a crime because of dissociative identity disorder after committing a string of rapes in the '70s.

