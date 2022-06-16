The memes about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie are out of control

By Jazmin Duribe

Sorry but that man is Freddie Prinze Jr...

A new photo of Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie has just been released and the internet is making so, so many memes.

In case you didn't know, Ryan will be playing Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which is due for release in 2023. The star-studded cast also includes Margot Robbie as titular character Barbie, as well as Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae and Simu Liu.

On Wednesday (June 15), Warner Bros. Pictures gave people the first chance to see Ryan as heartthrob Ken. The actor traded his signature sandy blonde blocks for a platinum blonde 'do and a tan that made him look like he'd fallen asleep on a sunbed.

Ryan also sported Ken's chiselled six-pack and a double denim outfit with a pair of white boxers stitched with "KEN" peeking from above his jeans.

All the memes about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Although there's no denying that Ryan looked good, the internet is truly divided. Ryan's version of Ken has been compared to everyone from Freddie Prinze Jr. playing Fred in Scooby-Doo to Ariana Grande's brother Frankie, and the memes are honestly out of control.

FREDDIE!?

Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run pic.twitter.com/QZXzaXWx9h — Michael (earth 838 variant) (@bashful_michael) June 15, 2022

Why does Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie look like a cross between Orange Cassidy and Fred from Scooby Doo may I ask pic.twitter.com/CDn4z6O167 — Leevs x 🧣 (@HelloItsLevi) June 15, 2022

Freddie Prinze Jr. looked more like Ken in Scooby Doo than he does 😭 https://t.co/akOYL1Q7Zc pic.twitter.com/Bwwy9jBmLd — 𝒦. (@silknymphe) June 15, 2022

Ken said gay rights!

oh he looks old and gay. now ik for sure barbie meet ken at a pride parade in florida https://t.co/5RPxIBgdWQ — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) June 15, 2022

it's giving 45 year old guy trying to be a twink fhsfhs https://t.co/zakK0OoJtZ — ray (Taylor's Version) 🧣🏳️‍🌈 (@rayymorgenstern) June 15, 2022

This looking like a Frankie grande biopic https://t.co/ajFaBDzBdA — ⋆ Tỏast ⋆ (@th3mb0fication) June 15, 2022

Why they make ken look like he’s a 40 year old gay bartender in LA 😭 https://t.co/bVSNQE2pqx — Ghozt⌖ (@highozt) June 15, 2022

Exclusive: Ken to enter the Love Island villa.

Thought this was a new Love Island contestant x https://t.co/JUxta7ciYY — ᴾᴬᵁᴸᴰᴼᶜᴷ ˣ (@PaulDock93) June 15, 2022

First look at Jeremy Strong as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE pic.twitter.com/J8FnjmftSF — low poly rat (@idkpaulina) June 15, 2022

Hit the slay button pic.twitter.com/0treQErMRV — cassidy xcx (@olsencassidy) June 15, 2022

Why is Ryan Gosling in the new Barbie film giving H from Steps pic.twitter.com/DsDuIcXrl7 — loveofhuns x (@loveofhuns) June 15, 2022

how did they make ryan gosling look unattractive for a barbie movie? how is this possible… https://t.co/to97SngX3z — ex dominican (@TAEGlJlNS) June 15, 2022

Big H from Steps energy.

can't believe they yassified the place beyond the pines https://t.co/r1lBW16Zna — 🐛 Emma Stefansky 🐛 (@stefabsky) June 15, 2022

All gamers who base their personality on Gosling roles https://t.co/JFfhh0lTDD pic.twitter.com/eefKDuynDI — AlternateHistoryHub (@AltHistoryHub) June 15, 2022

This looks like a SNL skit where Ken is tryna cope with being in his 40’s https://t.co/duZ2owWZ9J — GOTHICC (@frankenfemme_) June 15, 2022

