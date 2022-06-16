The memes about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie are out of control

16 June 2022, 12:42 | Updated: 16 June 2022, 13:44

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Sorry but that man is Freddie Prinze Jr...

A new photo of Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie has just been released and the internet is making so, so many memes.

In case you didn't know, Ryan will be playing Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which is due for release in 2023. The star-studded cast also includes Margot Robbie as titular character Barbie, as well as Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae and Simu Liu.

On Wednesday (June 15), Warner Bros. Pictures gave people the first chance to see Ryan as heartthrob Ken. The actor traded his signature sandy blonde blocks for a platinum blonde 'do and a tan that made him look like he'd fallen asleep on a sunbed.

Ryan also sported Ken's chiselled six-pack and a double denim outfit with a pair of white boxers stitched with "KEN" peeking from above his jeans.

All the memes about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie.
All the memes about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Although there's no denying that Ryan looked good, the internet is truly divided. Ryan's version of Ken has been compared to everyone from Freddie Prinze Jr. playing Fred in Scooby-Doo to Ariana Grande's brother Frankie, and the memes are honestly out of control.

FREDDIE!?

Ken said gay rights!

Exclusive: Ken to enter the Love Island villa.

Big H from Steps energy.

