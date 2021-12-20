17 Spider-Man: No Way Home "spoilers without context" memes that'll make you laugh then sob

20 December 2021, 15:20

PopBuzz

By PopBuzz

Bread rolls, coffee cups, cobwebs, Lego Palpatine, "Are you in a band!?" (WARNING: Spoilers without context, but still spoilers!)

It's that time again! With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally upon us, people all over the world have been dodging spoilers and muting hashtags until they get themselves to the cinema to see Tom Holland's latest outing as Peter Parker on the big screen.

Despite the huge online conversation surrounding the game-changing Sony/Marvel film, fans have been making sure to not spoil the movie for those who haven't seen it yet.

But once again, "spoilers without context" memes are going viral on social media, with fans teasing the tiniest of plot points and references that will only make sense to people who have already seen No Way Home.

From bread rolls, coffee cups, cobwebs, geometry textbooks and Lego Palpatine figures, here's all the best Spider-Man: No Way Home "spoilers without context" memes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home "spoilers without context" memes
Spider-Man: No Way Home "spoilers without context" memes. Picture: Sony/Marvel Studios, Prostock-Studio via Getty Images

WARNING: Spider-Man No Way Home spoilers ahead!

While this article contains "spoilers without context" memes, they are still very low-key spoilers. If you still haven't seen No Way Home yet, bookmark this page and come back to it once you've seen the film.

If you have seen the film, carry on scrolling.

WARNING: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead
WARNING: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead. Picture: Sony/Marvel Studios

If you know, you know.

Not the bread rolls!

Brb, thinking about Lego Emperor Palpatine again.

One of the best moments in the entire film? Maybe so!

Never thought a coffee cup could bring me to tears but here we are.

I actually haven't stopped thinking about this moment since.

Willem DaGOAT, to be quite honest.

LMAO.

The brick moment? Hot!

The salt water/fresh water one! Screaming!

"Are you in a band?!"

I understood that reference.

Very this. VERY this.

I will need 5 to 7 business months to recover. Don't text.

Once again, if you know, you know.

Devastating. Literally devastating.

In conclusion...

