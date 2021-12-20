17 Spider-Man: No Way Home "spoilers without context" memes that'll make you laugh then sob
20 December 2021, 15:20
Bread rolls, coffee cups, cobwebs, Lego Palpatine, "Are you in a band!?" (WARNING: Spoilers without context, but still spoilers!)
It's that time again! With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally upon us, people all over the world have been dodging spoilers and muting hashtags until they get themselves to the cinema to see Tom Holland's latest outing as Peter Parker on the big screen.
Despite the huge online conversation surrounding the game-changing Sony/Marvel film, fans have been making sure to not spoil the movie for those who haven't seen it yet.
But once again, "spoilers without context" memes are going viral on social media, with fans teasing the tiniest of plot points and references that will only make sense to people who have already seen No Way Home.
From bread rolls, coffee cups, cobwebs, geometry textbooks and Lego Palpatine figures, here's all the best Spider-Man: No Way Home "spoilers without context" memes.
WARNING: Spider-Man No Way Home spoilers ahead!
While this article contains "spoilers without context" memes, they are still very low-key spoilers. If you still haven't seen No Way Home yet, bookmark this page and come back to it once you've seen the film.
If you have seen the film, carry on scrolling.
If you know, you know.
spoiler with no context #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/pe79F6S7Jd— Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) December 17, 2021
Not the bread rolls!
#SpiderMan No Way Home spoilers but with no context #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/ySDHtzHhR4— ♚ Brendan Page ♚ (@BrendanDrPepper) December 17, 2021
Brb, thinking about Lego Emperor Palpatine again.
Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers without context.#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/fI7LH2JCtf— Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) December 17, 2021
One of the best moments in the entire film? Maybe so!
Spiderman No Way Home: spoiler without context#Spiderman #NoWayHome #SpidermanNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/1i1OquYROb— Lady RedReading 🍓 (@Ladyredreading) December 17, 2021
Never thought a coffee cup could bring me to tears but here we are.
no way home spoilers with no context #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/3aVdqrPWlQ— no context spiderman (@nocontextspider) December 15, 2021
I actually haven't stopped thinking about this moment since.
#SpiderManNoWayHome spoiler out of context pic.twitter.com/sMwgBm7UGP— Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) December 15, 2021
Willem DaGOAT, to be quite honest.
Spider-man: No way Home out of context#SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/FfGRyaPTlF— Putaatoo (@ItIsMePut) December 15, 2021
LMAO.
Out of Context No Way Home spoilers:— peep (@TheGeekyPeep) December 17, 2021
What we see
vs
What Peter Parker sees #SpiderManNowWayHome #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/ZlZJ5Au9fN
The brick moment? Hot!
#SpiderManNoWayHome spoilers out of context pic.twitter.com/zuHzTIjkNW— Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) December 18, 2021
The salt water/fresh water one! Screaming!
#SpiderManNoWayHome out of context— yuhyuh (@amrieass) December 18, 2021
-
-#SpiderMan #GreenGoblin pic.twitter.com/qLcYgj4U3x
"Are you in a band?!"
#SpiderManNoWayHome— lovleigh // NO WAY HOME SPOILERS (@happymixxx) December 18, 2021
spoilers without context
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
. pic.twitter.com/DxRpMNg9DN
I understood that reference.
#SpiderManNoWayHome spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/9qAYvUgtBQ— MILLY 💟 | SAW NWH!!!!!!! (@katebishopsluvr) December 16, 2021
Very this. VERY this.
4 stages of watching #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/Gbwx3D07z1— Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) December 17, 2021
I will need 5 to 7 business months to recover. Don't text.
me watching #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/xCOKxRY06l— cristina (@crialterego) December 16, 2021
Once again, if you know, you know.
Spider-Man No Way Home spoiler with no context #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/5CEjKVr66T— emilie ♡ saw nwh (@tomhollandsdaya) December 18, 2021
Devastating. Literally devastating.
#SpiderManNoWayHome SPOILER without context (im sorry for this one)#NoWayHome #spoiler #spoilers pic.twitter.com/U5TLGZRuFB— deni SAW NWH🎄 (@intensitaxmaja) December 17, 2021
In conclusion...
#SpiderManNoWayHome my review pic.twitter.com/CgodjgTIuU— Jon Palmer (@jon_palmer4133) December 17, 2021
