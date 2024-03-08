Ariana Grande reveals what her wild True Story lyrics are actually about
8 March 2024, 08:12 | Updated: 8 March 2024, 10:54
Ariana Grande opens up about her new album Eternal Sunshine
The provocative meaning behind Ariana Grande's True Story lyrics explained.
Listen to this article
Ariana Grande has opened up about reclaiming her narrative with her 'True Story' lyrics and what the song actually means.
Ariana Grande has been subject to intense public scrutiny in recent months. Last year, she got a divorce and then started a relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. According to Page Six, Ariana and Ethan only began dating when they were single but they were villainised on social media because she and Ethan were both married when they met.
Now, Ariana is addressing the backlash and fake rumours surrounding her head on in her new album Eternal Sunshine. The whole project contains references to how people perceive her but she's at her most direct with her 'True Story' lyrics.
READ MORE: What are Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine lyrics about? The meaning explained
In the verses of 'True Story', Ariana calls out people's false perception of her. She sings: "I'll play the villain if you need me to / I know how this goes, yеah / I'll be the one you pay to see, play the scene / Roll the cameras please" and "I'll play the bad girl if you need me to / If it makes you feel better / I'll be the one you love to hate, can't relate / Too much on my plate."
Discussing 'True Story' and how it relates to 'The Boy Is Mine' in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Ariana said: "It's an untrue story based on all untrue events, it sets up 'The Boy Is Mine'. It's kind of like, 'Ok, I'll play the bad girl, now here's your bad girl anthem.'"
Ariana also posted a video on Instagram ahead of the release of Eternal Sunshine in which she said that the songs are "vulnerable" but also "play the part of what people expect her to be".
Ariana Grande - true story (lyric visualizer)
Realising that you can't control what people think of you and poking fun at it? Pretty legendary if you ask me.
Ariana Grande - 'True Story' lyrics
CHORUS
This is a true story about all the lies
You fantasized (Fantasized) 'bout you and I
This is a true story about all the games
I know you play
POST-CHORUS
No, this is not what I need (Give me love, love, give me love)
Not what I want (Give me love, love, give me love)
Ain't gonna happen to me (Give me love, love, give me love, love)
Lo-love, give me love, give me love, love
Love, love, lo-lovе
VERSE 1
I'll play the villain if you need me to
I know how this goes, yеah
I'll be the one you pay to see, play the scene
Roll the cameras please
PRE-CHORUS
Turnin' like a dime (Dime)
Wastin' all their time
Sneakin' like a creep in the night
But I'll play whatever part you need me to
Mmh-hmm, hmm
CHORUS
This is a true story about all the lies
You fantasized (Fantasized)
'Bout you and I
This is a true story about all the games (All the games)
I know you play
POST-CHORUS
No, this is not what I need (Give me love, love, give me love)
Not what I want (Give me love, love, give me love)
Ain't gonna happen to me (Give me love, love, give me love, love)
Lo-love, give me love, give me love, love
Love, love, lo-love
VERSE 2
I'll play the bad girl if you need me to
If it makes you feel better
I'll be the one you love to hate, can't relate
Too much on my plate
PRE-CHORUS
See it in your eyes (Eyes)
You got too much time
For fun, you like to pray for my demise, mmh
But I'll play whatever part you need me to
And I'll be good in it too
CHORUS
This is a true story about all the lies
You fantasized (Fantasized)
'Bout you and I
This is a true story about all the games (All the games)
I know you play
POST-CHORUS
No, this is not what I need (Give me love, love, give me love)
Not what I want (Give me love, love, give me love)
Ain't gonna happen to me (Give me love, love, give me love, love)
Ooh (Lo-love, give me love, give me love, love)
Give me love, give me love (Love, love, lo-love)
Not what I want (Give me love, love, give me love)
And not what I need (Give me love, love, give me love)
Ain't gonna happen to me (Give me love, love, give me love, love)
Give me love, give me love, give me love (Lo-love, love, give me love, give me love, love)
Mm (Love, love, lo-love)
OUTRO
Mm, mm
Read more about Ariana Grande here:
- What are Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) lyrics about? The meaning explained
- Is Ariana Grande going on tour in 2024? Here's what she's said about an Eternal Sunshine tour
- Ariana Grande reveals she has stopped using botox and fillers in emotional video
- Ariana Grande slams tabloids following Ethan Slater relationship criticism
- The meaning behind Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' lyrics explained
WATCH: Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview
Dakota Johnson Takes On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Madame Web | PopBuzz Meets