What are Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine lyrics about? The meaning explained

Ariana Grande opens up about her new album Eternal Sunshine

By Sam Prance

In 'Eternal Sunshine', Ariana Grande appears to sing about her relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande fans are losing it over the title track of her new album. What are her 'Eternal Sunshine' lyrics about though?

With her new album Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande gives fans a glimpse into her life over the last few years. From her split from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez to her new relationship with Broadway star Ethan Slater, Ariana does not hold back. In the record, Ariana also pokes fun at people's perception of her, shuts down fake rumours and reclaims her narrative.

Ariana gets particularly candid on the song 'Eternal Sunshine' and the meaning behind the song's lyrics is heartbreaking.

'Eternal Sunshine' is directly inspired by the 2003 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind in which a former couple both undergo a procedure to erase their memories of each other. In the song, Ariana appears to try to erase the memory of her ex-husband Dalton Gomez as she starts a relationship with her current boyfriend Ethan Slater.

In the first verse, Ariana sings about how she and her ex weren't meant to be. It goes: "I, I don't care what people say / We both know I couldn't change you / I guess you could say the same / Can't rearrange truth'. She also calls him out adding: "I've never seen someone lie like you do / So much, even you start to think it's true."

Ariana then sings about how they've both moved on in the pre-chorus: "So now we play our separate scenes / Now, now she's in my bed, layin' on your chest'. In the chorus, she adds: "Hope you feel alright when you're in her / I found a good boy and he's on my side / You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine."

The chorus appears to be a double entendre where Dalton is Ariana's 'Eternal Sunshine' in the sense of trying to forget a former flame, like in the film, whereas Ethan is the literal sunshine in Ariana's life. Ethan also shares the same initials as 'Eternal Sunshine' so it's possibly a reference to him.

Ariana Grande - eternal sunshine (lyric visualizer)

In the second verse, Ariana makes the link to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind even clearer. Seemingly referring to her attempts to forget her relationship with Dalton and leave it in the past, she sings: "So, I try to wipe my mind / Just so I feel less insane / Rather feel painless / I'd rather forget than know, know for sure".

In the bridge and outro, Ariana appears to encourage herself as she finally moves on from her past relationship. She repeats: 'Rewind / Won't break, can't shake / This fate, rewrite / Deep breaths, tight chest / Life, death, rewind." However, with the final line, there's no "rewind", she ends by singing "Life, death".

Ariana Grande - 'Eternal Sunshine' lyrics

VERSE 1

I, I don't care what people say

We both know I couldn't change you

I guess you could say the same

Can't rearrange truth

I've never seen someone lie like you do

So much, even you start to think it's true

Ooh, get me out of this loop, yeah, yeah

PRE-CHORUS

So now we play our separate scenes

Now, now she's in my bed, layin' on your chest

Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends

CHORUS

I'll be the first to say, "I'm sorry"

Now you got me feelin' sorry

I showed you all my demons, all my lies

Yet you played me like Atari

Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror

Hope you feel alright when you're in her

I found a good boy and he's on my side

You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine

VERSE 2

So I try to wipe my mind

Just so I feel less insane

Rather feel painless

I'd rather forget than know, know for sure

What we could've fought through behind this door, hm-mm

So I close it and move, yeah, yeah

PRE-CHORUS

So now we play our separate scenes

Now, now he's in your bed, layin' on my chest

Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends, ends, ends

CHORUS

I'll be the first to say, "I'm sorry"

Now you got me feelin' sorry

I showed you all my demons, all my lies

Yet you played me like Atari

Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror

Hope you feel alright when you're in her

I found a good boy and he's on my side

You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine

BRIDGE

Won't break, can't shake

This fate, rewrite

Deep breaths, tight chest

Life, death, rewind

Won't break, can't shake

This fate, rewrite

Deep breaths, tight chest

Life, death

CHORUS

I'll be the first to say, "I'm sorry"

Now you got me feelin' sorry

I showed you all my demons, all my lies

Yet you played me like Atari

Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror

Hope you feel alright when you're in her

I found a good boy and he's on my side

You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine

OUTRO

Rewind

Won't break, can't shake

This fate, rewrite

Deep breaths, tight chest

Life, death, rewind

Won't break, can't shake

This fate, rewrite

Deep breaths, tight chest

Life, death, rewind

Won't break, can't shake

This fate, rewrite

Deep breaths, tight chest

Life, death

