What are Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) lyrics about? The meaning explained

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande reclaims her narrative with her candid 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)' lyrics.

Ariana Grande has just dropped a brand new single but what are her 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)' lyric about?

The wait is over! After months of anticipation, Ariana Grande has released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine. Ahead of the album's release, Ariana shared a video on Instagram in which she said "kind of a concept album" and it's all piece of the "same story and experience". The songs are "vulnerable" but also "play the part of what people expect her to be".

'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)' is the follow-up to her hit single 'Yes, And?' and fans are already calling it one of her best singles ever. What is the emotional anthem about though? Here's the meaning behind the lyrics explained.

Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: Republic Records

In 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love), Ariana appears to address her critics, open up about feeling misunderstood and call out the ongoing fake rumours about her. In the first verse, she sings: 'I didn't think you'd understand me / How could you ever even try? / I don't wanna tiptoe but I don't wanna hide / But I don't wanna feed this monstruous fire.'

Over the past year, Ariana has faced intense public scrutiny over her divorce and her relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Ariana has faced public backlash because she and Ethan were married to different people when they met. However, Page Six has reported that they only started dating when they were single.

In the chorus, Ariana then seems to address the tabloids and the people who've turned on her. She sings: 'We can't be friends / But I'd like to just pre-tend / You cling to your papers and pens / Wait until you like me again.'

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love) (lyric visualizer)

Ariana gets deeper in the second verse, singing 'Me and my truth, we sit in silence / Mm, baby girl, it's just me and you' and 'You got me misunderstood / But at least I look this good'. In the bridge, she also calls out people's false perception of her adding: 'Know that you made me / I don't like how you paint me, yet I'm still here hangin' / Not what you made me.'

Taking to her Instagram stories at the end of December in 2023, Ariana said: "I've never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life."

With 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)', Ariana reclaims her narrative.

Ariana Grande - 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)' lyrics

VERSE 1

I didn't think you'd understand me

How could you ever even try?

I don't wanna tiptoe but I don't wanna hide

But I don't wanna feed this monstruous fire

Just wanna let this story die

And I'll be alright

CHORUS

We can't be friends

But I'd like to just pre-tend

You cling to your papers and pens

Wait until you like me again

PRE-CHORUS

Wait for your love

My love, I'll wait for your love

VERSE 2

Me and my truth, we sit in silence

Mm, baby girl, it's just me and you

'Cause wanna argue but I don't wanna die

You got me misunderstood

But at least I look this good

PRE-CHORUS

We can't be friends

But I'd like to just pre-tend

You cling to your papers and pens

Wait until you like me again

POST-CHORUS

Wait for your love

My love, I'll wait for your love

I'll wait for your love

My love, I'll wait for your love

BRIDGE

Know that you made me

I don't like how you paint me, yet I'm still here hangin'

Not what you made me

It's somethin' like a daydream

But I feel so seen in the night

So for now, it's only me

And maybe that's all I need

CHORUS

We can't be friends

But I'd like to just pre-tend

You cling to your papers and pens

Wait until you like me again

POST-CHORUS

Wait for your love

My love, I'll wait for your love

I'll wait for your love

My love, I'll wait for your love

OUTRO

I'll wait for your love

I'll wait for your love

I'll wait for your love

I'll wait for your love

I'll wait for your love

