Ariana Grande fans spot 'Mac Miller references' in her We Can't Be Friends video

12 March 2024, 12:28

Ariana Grande attends the Oscars

By Sam Prance

Is Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends video about Mac Miller? Here's all the references explained.

Ariana Grande fans have come up with a theory that her 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' video is about Mac Miller.

You don't have to be Ariana Grande fan to know that she often references Mac Miller in her music. The two stars dated each other between 2016 and 2018. The couple split in May of that year, and Mac sadly died of an accidental overdose that September.

Since then, Ariana has often paid tribute to Mac with touching nods to the late rapper in her art. Ariana even directly alludes to their relationship and what Mac means to her in heartbreaking songs like 'Ghostin', 'Imagine' and 'Off the Table'.

Now, Ariana has a released a new video for 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For You Love)' and fans believe it references Mac.

Is Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends video about Mac Miller? The theory explained
Is Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends video about Mac Miller? The theory explained

Ariana is yet to say specifically what 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For You Love)' is about. However, the video pays homage to the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Just like the main characters in the film, Ariana undergoes a procedure to forget her memories of a previous relationship in an attempt to move on from her heartbreak.

While many fans guessed the video was inspired by Ariana's relationship with her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, other people now think it contains references to Mac Miller. Mac was a huge fan of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and he even worked closely with Jon Brion, who composed the film's score, on his last two albums.

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love) (official music video)

In one scene in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait For You Love)', Ariana asks to keep a necklace that her ex in the video gave her. However, after she loses her memories, the necklace transforms into a pink dog collar. A viral TikTok has pointed out that Ariana adopted Mac's dog Myron after he passed away and the collar closely resembles Myron's own pink collar.

Fans also think that the teddy bear that appears throughout the video could be a reference to the similar teddy bear Mac holds in his music video for 'Who Ate All The Caviar'.

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller and their dog Myron
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller and their dog Myron
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller in the videos for 'We Can't Be Friends' and 'Who Ate All the Caviar'
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller in the videos for 'We Can't Be Friends' and 'Who Ate All the Caviar'

Reacting to the video, one fan tweeted: "LITERALLY. This is what I thought of when I watched it. Myron is the last piece she has of Mac. I SOBBED at the end when they showed her with the dog."

Another wrote: "I think it was about her forgetting about everyone except for mac" and "MACS THE ONLY MEMORY SHE WANTS TO KEEP BYE IM SOBBING".

Ariana Grande fans are sobbing over her We Can't Be Friends video
Ariana Grande fans are sobbing over her We Can't Be Friends video

No. I'm not crying. You are.

