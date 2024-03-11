Ariana Grande asks fans to stop sending hate to people in her life over Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande attends the Oscars

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande says that people are "entirely misinterpreting the intention behind" her new album.

Sending people "hateful messages" based on what you think that Eternal Sunshine is about? Not on Ariana Grande's watch!

Last week (Mar 8), Ariana Grande released her album Eternal Sunshine to widespread critical acclaim. The project references everything from Ariana's recent divorce ('Eternal Sunshine') to people's false perceptions of her ('We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)'. Critics have praised Ariana for tackling each topic with candour, nuance, and a great deal of care.

However, fans have begun sending people hate based on their interpretations of the album. Now, Ariana is calling them out, making clear what she actually stands for and and asking people to stop trolling anyone on her behalf.

Ariana Grande asks fans to stop sending hate to people in her life over Eternal Sunshine. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, NBC

In songs like 'Bye', 'Don't Wanna Break Up Again' and 'Eternal Sunshine' on her new album, Ariana explores the breakdown of her relationship with her ex-husband Dalton Gomez. While the tracks are self-aware and address both their flaws within the relationship, fans have started sending Dalton hate in response to them and now Ariana is shutting it down.

Taking to Instagram stories, she said: "I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)."

Ariana added: "I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you."

Ariana Grande addresses fans in an Instagram story. Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram

In a separate interview with Zach Sang, Ariana has made clear what the real intentions behind the album are. Discussing the song 'Bye', Ariana said: "I desperately didn't want it to sound like a fuck you. I wanted it to sound like, 'I need to leave, so, bye.”'I wanted it to be rooted in self awareness and not 'fuck you, you go', but with love emigrating from the situation."

Ariana then explained that even when she's writing empowering songs, she wants to make sure that "it is kind and that it leads with empathy and that it has that. It’s still fun, but, it’s like, I just wanted to make sure there wasn’t any sort of harshness. That isn’t in my DNA."

