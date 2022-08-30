Demi Lovato says they're done making pop and R&B music for good

By Sam Prance

Following the release of her new rock album, Holy Fvck, Demi says that she only ever made pop and R&B music because she "thought that's what people wanted from me."

Demi Lovato has announced that she won't make pop and R&B music again now that she's returned to making rock music.

Earlier this year (Jan 20), Demi Lovato shocked fans by hosting "a funeral" for their pop music and confirming that their new album would return to their rock roots. While Demi has become famous for their huge pop hits ('Skyscraper', 'Cool for the Summer', 'Sorry Not Sorry'), they originally made more rock-influenced music ('La La Land', 'Remember December').

Now, Demi has revealed that she doesn't connect with her previous albums and said that she's abandoned pop for good.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato appears to call out age gap between her and ex Wilmer Valderrama in 29 lyrics

Demi Lovato says they're done making pop and R&B music for good. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation, Island

Speaking to Alt Press, Demi said: "I think that my pop-R&B days are gonezo." Referencing the funeral they held for their pop music, they added: "Like I said, they're dead." Demi then explained that they only ever made pop and R&B music because they "thought that's what people wanted from me".

Discussing her 2021 album, Dancing with the Devil, in particular, Demi said: "I'm proud of the last album that I did, but it just didn't feel like me. I wanted to put music out that I would have fun touring with, and I can't say that about my last record."

Demi continued: "I was so high the whole time smoking weed that I wasn't focused."

Opening up about their new rock album, Holy Fvck, Demi said: "I wanted to perform stuff that felt genuine and authentic to where I'm at today, and what I'm listening to. I'm in a new chapter of my life, and I want my music to reflect that."

Demi ended by saying: "I'll always dream of collaborating with Hayley Williams and Paramore. I don't know if they do a lot of collaborations, but I think that's something I’ll always dream of."

Hayley, are you listening? We need this Demi/Paramore collab to happen!

Read more Demi Lovato news here: