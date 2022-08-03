Demi Lovato explains why she's updated her pronouns to she/her

3 August 2022, 11:29

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I felt like especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine & feminine energy."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Demi Lovato has explained why she's using she/her pronouns again.

In May 2021, Demi came out as non-binary and started using they/them pronouns. "Over the past year, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work and, through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that, said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them," Demi explained in an Instagram video.

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

In April 2022, Demi updated the pronouns on their Instagram to let fans know that they now use they/them/she/her pronouns. However, the 'Substance' singer didn't go into any detail about the change until now.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato says they may not identify as non-binary for their entire life

What are Demi Lovato's pronouns?

Demi Lovato explains why she's updated her pronouns to she/her.
Demi Lovato explains why she's updated her pronouns to she/her. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @ddlovato via Instagram

Speaking on the Spout podcast, Demi opened up about her decision to use both they/them and she/her pronouns. "For me I’m such a fluid person… I felt like especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine & feminine energy," Demi explained.

"When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me. I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about feeling human at your core."

Demi continued: "Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine and so I’ve adopted she/her again."

Demi has previously stated that it's possible that they will not identify as non-binary in future because she'll forever be exploring her gender identity.

"There might be a time where I identify as trans...there might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman," Demi explained at the 19th Represents Summit last year.

"I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well."

Read more about Demi Lovato here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Trending on PopBuzz

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Demi Lovato 29 lyrics: Are they about Wilmer Valderrama? The meaning explained

Demi Lovato appears to call out age gap between her and ex Wilmer Valderrama in 29 lyrics

Shane Dawson.

Shane Dawson admits he's glad he was cancelled

YouTubers

Dylan O'Brien explains the meaning behind his "slut era"

Dylan O'Brien finally explains the meaning behind his "slut era"

Celeb

Stranger Things fans discover Scooby-Doo episode that's exactly the same as season 4

Stranger Things fans discover Scooby-Doo episode that's exactly the same as season 4

Stranger Things