Demi Lovato explains why she's updated her pronouns to she/her

By Jazmin Duribe

"I felt like especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine & feminine energy."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Demi Lovato has explained why she's using she/her pronouns again.

In May 2021, Demi came out as non-binary and started using they/them pronouns. "Over the past year, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work and, through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that, said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them," Demi explained in an Instagram video.

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

In April 2022, Demi updated the pronouns on their Instagram to let fans know that they now use they/them/she/her pronouns. However, the 'Substance' singer didn't go into any detail about the change until now.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato says they may not identify as non-binary for their entire life

What are Demi Lovato's pronouns?

Demi Lovato explains why she's updated her pronouns to she/her. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @ddlovato via Instagram

Speaking on the Spout podcast, Demi opened up about her decision to use both they/them and she/her pronouns. "For me I’m such a fluid person… I felt like especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine & feminine energy," Demi explained.

"When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me. I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about feeling human at your core."

Demi continued: "Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine and so I’ve adopted she/her again."

Demi has previously stated that it's possible that they will not identify as non-binary in future because she'll forever be exploring her gender identity.

"There might be a time where I identify as trans...there might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman," Demi explained at the 19th Represents Summit last year.

"I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well."

Read more about Demi Lovato here: