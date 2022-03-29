Harry Styles fans think 'pearls of pleasure' has a very NSFW meaning

By Jazmin Duribe

All the theories about the meaning behind Harry Styles' 'pearls of pleasure' tweet.

Harry Styles fans have been deep diving into the meaning behind "pearls of pleasure" after the You Are Home Twitter account tweeted the phrase.

Last week, Harry announced he would officially be releasing his third album, Harry's House, on May 20 following months of rumours and theories. On Monday (Mar 28), the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer revealed that the first single, titled 'As It Was', from the 13-track project would be released on April 1 and fans have never been more ready.

But before we found out about the first single, the @youarehome Twitter account (which is connected to Harry's new album) simply tweeted: "pearls of pleasure." But what does it mean? Are they lyrics? A song title? A type of sexual device, perhaps? Here's what fans think.

What are 'pearls of pleasure'? The meaning explained

Fans have managed to find one meaning for pearls of pleasure and it's extremely NSFW. According to Medical Dictionary, it's "a generic term for any spherical sexy toy, including Ben Wa balls and anal beads, which may or may not be strung together, designed to be inserted into the vagina or anus for sexual stimulation". However, Urban Dictionary says a "pleasure pearl" refers to a woman's clitoris.

Others believe the phrase could be referring to the fact that Harry has been giving fans "small tidbits of pleasure" (or pearls) through teasing snippets of his music. Some have said that it could be linked to Harry's love of pearls, which symbolise wisdom and good luck. Harry is often seen sporting pearl necklaces and rings, while the nail polish bottles for his Pleasing beauty brand feature a pearl cap.

We'll have to wait for Harry to confirm what the true meaning actually is, but fans have since been sharing their theories.

pearls of pleasure sounds very nsfw and i’m here for it — HLT (@HLTheories) March 24, 2022

us: wow this album looks like home it’s so gonna have only domestic songs



harry: ✨ pearls of pleasure ✨



us: pic.twitter.com/9wkynGB9Fj — fern (@LOUISTTHESTYLES) March 24, 2022

mitch: so what do u wanna call it



harry: anal beads but make it fancy



mitch: ✨✨ pearls of pleasure ✨✨ — fern (@LOUISTTHESTYLES) March 24, 2022

pearls of pleasure so true harry pic.twitter.com/i5sBGNgixh — bZzz TRACK 3 AND 7 ARE. MINE. (@jinxrry) March 24, 2022

i saw someone say “pearls of pleasure” is another pussy anthem… if my man compared his ex’s pussy to watermelon sugar and mine to GRAPES????? he’s sleeping on the porch — CODY🩰 track 12 ! (@copyofacody) March 24, 2022

Pearls of pleasure? Grapes? Okay ahrey pic.twitter.com/hdJAtjA2w4 — salt sad chicken nugget (@nosnilmotlover) March 24, 2022

losing my brain cells over trying to figure it what harry means by pearls of pleasure and grapee if not toys and fertility pic.twitter.com/PLLwopP20V — salt sad chicken nugget (@nosnilmotlover) March 24, 2022

WHAT IF PEARLS OF PLEASURE IS THE ACTUAL NAME OF MEDICINE ??????? YALL??? — Anje moving acc (@alwaysadorelh) March 24, 2022

If the meaning is indeed explicit, it wouldn't be the first time for Harry. When Harry dropped 'Watermelon Sugar' back in 2019, fans immediately decided that the song is a clear reference to oral sex. Apart from former Grey's Anatomy actress Katherine Heigl, who had absolutely no idea about the song's apparent meaning.

After the constant speculation, Harry finally confirmed that the song is about the female orgasm at one of his concerts. He told the crowd: "This song is about... it doesn't really matter what it's about. It's about ummm, the sweetness of life."

He then added: It's also about the female orgasm but that's totally different... it's not really relevant."

