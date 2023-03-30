Lizzo launches new line of binder tops and tucking thongs for Yitty

30 March 2023, 16:56

By Sam Prance

Lizzo is adding gender-affirming shapewear to her Yitty brand to make it more inclusive of trans and non-binary people.

Lizzo has just announced that she will be launching her first line of binder tops and tucking thongs for trans Yitty customers.

In 2022, Lizzo set up her first ever shapewear brand in collaboration with Fabletics. Made in sizes that range from 6X to XS, Yitty is a body-positive company that prioritises comfort. In a statement announcing Yitty, Lizzo wrote: "This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body." She added: I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy."

Now, Lizzo is making Yitty even more inclusive by releasing gender-affirming shapewear for trans and non-binary people.

Lizzo launches new line of binder tops and tucking thongs for trans Yitty customers
Lizzo launches new line of binder tops and tucking thongs for trans Yitty customers. Picture: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET, Yitty

Taking to Instagram today (Mar 30), Lizzo shared a series of photos of her new gender-inclusive line modelled by trans and non-binary people with the caption: "Introducing… YOUR SKIN by @yitty. Gender affirming shapewear for people of all gender identities. You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin."

Lizzo then added: "We’ve been working on this for a long time and I’m so excited it’s finally here! Binder tops & tucking thongs coming this summer feel the love in every stitch…."

Lizzo's announcement immediately received widespread praise online with people thanking Lizzo for being a great trans ally. Reacting to the news, one person tweeted: "Wow this is amazing!!! As a Transman and creator im so excited to try this and show it to my audience!!"

Another added: "In the midst of endless hate and propaganda spewed toward the trans community seeing such a public figure do something like this is so fucking cool."

Someone also wrote: "Seeing a mainstream celeb sell binders is bringing me so much joy."

It's currently unclear exactly when Yitty's Your Skin line will go on sale this summer. Lizzo is also yet to reveal the full list of products that will be included in the line. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

