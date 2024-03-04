Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus explains how she started dating Dominic Purcell

4 March 2024, 14:44

By Sam Prance

Miley Cyrus attended Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's wedding in 2023 but Noah Cyrus did not.

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus has revealed how she met her husband Dominic Purcell after she divorced Billy Ray Cyrus.

Last August, Tish Cyrus and Prison Break star Dominic Purcell got married in Malibu. The wedding was a star-studded affair with Tish's children Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus all in attendance. However, Tish's children Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus didn't go. Instead, they posted photos on Instagram Stories of themselves wearing Billy Ray Cyrus merch.

Now, Tish has opened up about her relationship with Dominic amid rumours surrounding how they actually started dating.

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus reveals how she started dating Dominic Purcell
Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus reveals how she started dating Dominic Purcell. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @dominicpurcell via Instagram

Speaking about Dominic on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Tish revealed that she was a Prison Break fan before they met. She confessed: "During my out of it stage, we were all watching Prison Break. I would always say Dom's my hall pass. I would joke about it, like it's heartbreaking that the two of us aren't gonna be a couple, because we're so perfect."

Tish then explained that Dominic DM'd her back in 2016. She said: "I had followed him on Instagram and he DM'd me and said, 'Hey Tish, just wanted to say I think you're really cool and you're doing such a great job with your family." However, Tish didn't see the message until a year later when she found out that she had been blocked by him.

Tish added: "[His] ex had seen he'd hit me up and blocked me from Instagram. I almost peed my pants."

However, in 2017, Dominic had unblocked Tish and her friend persuaded her to DM him. She teased: "I sent him a little DM, I was like 'Hey Dom, I have a deal with NBCU and I was such a massive fan of Prison Break. I don't know what you're doing these days but would you want to talk about creating a show together."

Dominic was immediately all in. Trish said: "Three seconds later, ding! 'Yeah Tish, had a crush on you forever.' So we go to lunch and make out for three hours at a pub in a little hole in the wall...Honestly, I was looking good. Miley helped me get dressed. I was like, 'Hey Dom' and the rest is history."

The couple said that they loved each other the day after they first met.

As for how she feels in her relationship with Dom, Tish said: "I just feel like a completely different person. Waking up next to him with his hot body and tattoos, I'm like, 'Thank you Lord!'. I am living my best life and he is yummy, yummy, yummy!"

She continued: "There is not one second where I do not feel loved with him. I've never had someone to where if he gets a script or something, he doesn't just decide he's gonna do it, it is like a partnership."

