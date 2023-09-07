Olivia Rodrigo sings "every guy I like is gay" in her Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl lyrics
7 September 2023, 18:26
In 'Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl', Olivia Rodrigo opens up about having social anxiety and being attracted to boys who aren't straight.
Olivia Rodrigo fans are living for her candid 'Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl' lyrics in which she sings 'every guy I like is gay'.
Ever since Olivia Rodrigo released her debut single 'Drivers License' in 2021, critics have praised the 20-year-old singer for how revealing her lyrics are. From 'Brutal' to 'Vampire', Olivia never strays away from honesty in her lyrics and she has an ability to capture relatable experiences in unique, hilarious and moving ways. Her new album Guts testifies to that.
In 'Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl', Olivia sings about her lack of social skills and opens about the issues in her love life.
What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl' lyrics about?
In the opening verse of the song, Olivia alludes to how being homeschooled as a child has made her socially awkward. She sings: 'I'm on the outside of the greatest inside joke / And I hate all my clothes / Feels like my skin doesn't fit right over my bones / So I guess I should go / The party's done and I'm no fun, I know, I know'.
She then delves further on the chorus adding: 'I broke a glass, I tripped and fell / I told secrets I shouldn't tell / I stumbled over all my words / I made it weird, I made it worse / Each time I step outside, it's social suicide.'
However, it's the next verse that's breaking the internet. Touching on her experience with men, Olivia adds: 'Talkеd to this hot guy, swore I was his type / Guess that he was making out with boys, like, the whole night / Everything I do is tragic, every guy I like is gay / The morning after I panic / Oh, God, what did I say?'
Praising the verse, one fan tweeted: "everything i do is tragic, every guy i like is gay” SHE’S SO REAL". Another wrote: "ballad of a homeschooled girl by olivia rodrigo is one of the best songs of the year fcking christ."
As it stands, Olivia is yet to open up about the meaning behind the song but she has spoken at length about what it was like being homeschooled before. Talking to Glamour UK in 2020, Olivia said: "I am a homeschool kid, so I’m so used to being in my house on my laptop, but with my parents." Olivia was homeschooled so that she could work as a child actress.
She added: "I always say that I never had a normal high school experience. I’ve always been homeschooled because I’ve been working."
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl' lyrics
VERSE 1
Cat got my tongue
And I don't think I get along with anyone
Blood running cold
I'm on the outside of the greatest inside joke
And I hate all my clothes
Feels like my skin doesn't fit right over my bones
So I guess I should go
The party's done and I'm no fun, I know, I know
I know, I know
CHORUS
I broke a glass, I tripped and fell
I told secrets I shouldn't tell
I stumbled over all my words
I made it weird, I made it worse
Each time I step outside, it's social suicide
It's social suicide, wanna curl up and die
It's social suicide
POST-CHORUS
Ah, ah, ah
VERSE 2
I laughed at the wrong time, sat with the wrong guy (Uh-huh)
Sеarching "how to start a conversation?" on a website (I'll flirt)
Talkеd to this hot guy, swore I was his type
Guess that he was making out with boys, like, the whole night (Oh)
Everything I do is tragic (Oh), every guy I like is gay (Oh)
The morning after I panic (Oh), oh, God, what did I say? (Oh, oh, oh)
CHORUS
I broke a glass, I tripped and fell
I told secrets I shouldn't tell
I stumbled over all my words
I made it weird, I made it worse
Each time I step outside, it's social suicide
It's social suicide, wanna curl up and die
It's social suicide
Yeah, when I'm alone, I'm fine
But don't let me out at night
It's social suicide, it's social suicide
POST-CHORUS
Ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah
CHORUS
I broke a glass, tripped and fell
Told secrets I shouldn't tell
Stumbled over all my words
Made it weird and made it worse
Each day that I'm alive, it's social suicide
It's social suicide, wanna curl up and die
It's social suicide
It's social suicide, don't let me out at night
I'm shocked I'm still alive, it's social suicide
POST-CHORUS
Ah, ah, ah
OUTRO
Thought your mom was your wife (Ah)
Called you the wrong name twice (Ah)
Can't think of a third line (Ah)
La-la, la-la, la-la (Ah)
La-la, la-la, la-la (Ah)
La-la, la-la, la-la (Ah)
La-la, la-la, la-la, ugh
