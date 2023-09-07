Olivia Rodrigo Guts release time: Here's what time the album comes out in your country

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts will be released on Friday 8th September. Here's when it comes out in your country.

Livies, assemble! Olivia Rodrigo releases Guts in a matter of mere hours but when does the album come out where you live?

There's no denying that Guts is one of the most highly-anticipated albums of 2023. Ever since Olivia Rodrigo burst onto the scene with Sour in 2021, fans have been eager to find out what her next project would sound like. Based on the first two singles, 'Vampire' and 'Bad Idea Right?', it appears that Olivia is channeling her emotion into an even rockier sound.

Now, Guts release day is finally upon us and fans can't wait to stream the project in full. What time does Guts come out in your country though? Here are all the international Guts release times so you know when you can listen to the album.

What time does Olivia Rodrigo release Guts?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts release time: Here's what time the album comes out in your country. Picture: Geffen Records

According to Spotify's official Guts countdown, Olivia will release the album at midnight LOCAL TIME on Friday September 8th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream, buy and download the new album at 12:00 AM in your country. New Zealand will get it first and it will become available to the rest of the world hour by hour.

For fans who are based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you live on the east coast. However, for fans who are based on the west coast, The Show is dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on September 7th.

The album contains the hit singles 'Vampire' and 'Bad Idea Right?' as well as 10 brand new songs. Olivia co-wrote all of Guts with her close friend and producer Dan Nigro.

“GUTS” appears to be a local release, according to Spotify and its official countdown, which shows different times in different time zones. pic.twitter.com/mvDx6sVVkY — Olivia Rodrigo News (@orcentrals) September 6, 2023

How have Olivia and critics described Guts?

Reviews for Guts are yet to come out but journalists have teased what the album sounds like in several Olivia profiles.

Vogue says that the album contains "wrenching, cinematic ballads" and songs that are "playful and insouciant". Meanwhile, The New York Times teased that the album leans heavily into rock. They also described 'Get Him Back' as a "hilarious rap-rock banger". The songs explore Olivia's relationship with fame and romance as a 19-year-old discovering herself.

Discussing how she came up with the title Guts in an Apple Music interview, Olivia explained: "I've had it for a long time. I had it actually when I was making Sour. I'm like, 'I want the next one to be Guts'. I like had it in my head, four letters, all caps, just like Sour, I love it."

She added: "I just think it's an interesting word. People use it in so many interesting contexts, like 'Spill your guts'. 'Hate your guts'. It means bravery, but it also means intuition, like listen to your gut."

Olivia ended the interview saying: "I just think it’s all of these things that coincidentally were things that I’ve really been thinking about in this chapter."

