Olivia Rodrigo praised for giving out free contraception at her concert

By Katie Louise Smith

"This is actually a lot more punk rock than some of your favs."

Good for Olivia Rodrigo! The 21-year-old Grammy winner is being praised for handing out free emergency contraception at her recent concert in Missouri.

In case you didn't know, Olivia has launched a new initiative called 'Fund 4 Good' in conjunction with her GUTS world tour. The global initiative is "committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom."

For the North American shows, Olivia will partner with local chapters of the National Network of Abortion Funds to ensure those most impacted by systemic racism, misogyny, and healthcare barriers can get the reproductive care they deserve.

A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales on the GUTS world tour will go towards the Fund 4 Good.

Fans are now sharing photos of the morning after pill they've picked up from the concert, and are applauding Olivia for using her platform in an important way.

Olivia Rodrigo praised for giving out free Plan B at her concerts as part of Fund 4 Good initiative. Picture: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images, @cowboylikekin via Twitter

Following her concert in St. Louis, Missouri on March 12th, one fan (@cowboylikekin) shared a photo of the free morning after pills that were being given out to those who wanted them. (Free condoms were also reportedly provided for fans who wanted them.)

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Free planb at @oliviarodrigo in st. louis tonight 📷 thank you @MOAbortionFund"

Small info cards providing fans with more information about abortion care and women's reproductive rights were also handed out alongside the products, as well as a QR code should fans want to donate. (There is a near-total ban on abortion in Missouri.)

The whole thing was made possible in association with Missouri-based Right By You, who supplied the morning after pill (from a brand named Julie), and the Missouri Abortion Fund.

For those wanting to know:

👉🏽 @TextRightByYou brought the EC and we helped pass it out at @oliviarodrigo last night. This is a normal part of their programming and what many abortion funds do when they table. Olivia supports @AbortionFunds but orgs are doing the hard work. pic.twitter.com/ehlG7ylfUa — Missouri Abortion Fund (@MOAbortionFund) March 14, 2024

Speaking to The Guardian, project director of Right by You, Stephanie Kraft Sheley, said that Olivia had not specifically asked for the organisation to hand out emergency contraception.

"She invited us, but it was our decision to bring it and hand it out," Sheley said. "It fills my heart with so much joy and gratitude to Olivia, and it shows how well received it will be when other artists step up and do this. I hope they follow this example."

With photos of the products in fans' hands going viral, Olivia is now being widely praised on social media.

"To have the new generation of mainstream pop girls be this brave and this willing to be 100% clear about an issue that is SO polarizing. I have tears in my eyes it’s awesome to see," one person wrote.

Another added: "I have an insane amount of respect for Olivia for this. It’s easy to maintain an image of being vaguely pro-choice, but she’s actually doing the work and funding to back it up."

To have the new generation of mainstream pop girls be this brave and this willing to be 100% clear about an issue that is SO polarizing. I have tears in my eyes it’s awesome to see https://t.co/AJxfZXaeMf — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) March 13, 2024

This is actually a lot more punk rock than some of your favs. https://t.co/mlWYrVHhNp — Lexi Brown, PhD (@lexilafleur) March 13, 2024

I have an insane amount of respect for Olivia for this. It’s easy to maintain an image of being vaguely pro-choice, but she’s actually doing the work and funding to back it up. https://t.co/1QOXgt2VBW — caro (@caroshanley) March 13, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo doing better than most politicians lmfao https://t.co/6Ne3dNWxRx — Jacks ☺ (@ziripena) March 13, 2024

It's not the first time Olivia has used her platform to speak about the importance of women's reproductive rights and health care. In 2022, Olivia took to the stage at Glastonbury festival with special guest Lily Allen where the two performed a duet of Lily's iconic 2009 hit 'F*ck You'.

Before performing the song, Olivia called out the members of the U.S. Supreme Court who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion.

"I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Olivia said to her huge audience. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom."

"This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you," she added.

