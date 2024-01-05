Paramore fans worry band have split after festival cancellation and social media blackout

Paramore record This Is Why in the studio

By Sam Prance

Paramore's decision to pull out of ALTer EGO Festival comes after they have now fulfilled all their label obligations as a band.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Parafamily, gather round. Paramore have just pulled out of ALTer EGO Festival and fans are scared that they might break up.

Last month (Dec 14), Paramore sent fans into meltdown after they told Uproxx that they were no longer obliged to release or do anything as a band. The piece read: "They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty."

In the same interview, Hayley Williams said: "The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community." Weeks later, Paramore cleared all of their social media pages, leading people to suspect that a breakup or hiatus could happen now that the This Is Why era is over.

READ MORE: Paramore's Hayley Williams drags "internet bros" criticising her for postponing shows due to illness

Adding to the concern, it's now been announced that Paramore will no longer headline the ALTer EGO Festival this month.

Are Paramore still together?

Are Paramore still together? Here's why people think the band are breaking up. Picture: Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images, Anna Webber/Getty Images for On Location

In an Instagram story yesterday (Jan 4), Paramore wrote: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13. The band apologises for any inconvenience caused." Instead, Fall Out Boy will now replace Paramore as headliners of the festival.

Of course, unforeseen circumstances could mean anything, and Paramore are still scheduled to support Taylor Swift on the European leg of her Eras Tour between May and August this year. However, fans are concerned that this means they could be splitting up for good.

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "i simply cannot think about paramore potentially disbanding."

paramore: let's delete all our social media posts and confuse the fans



paramore fans: *mass panic* *don't break up* *they HAVE to say something at alter ego next week*



pmore: we have pull out of our first show of 2024 :(



mass panic begins. pic.twitter.com/hvZgdqctDJ — josh🤘 (@Fellj01) January 4, 2024

What's going on with Paramore omg pic.twitter.com/LOEv7mD8RH — XZAVIER is tired ☹️ (@THEEBaduist) January 5, 2024

paramore fans expecting a new label announcement but instead getting show cancellation announcement pic.twitter.com/6QzGBsem3Q — kyle (@nextlevelkyle) January 4, 2024

i simply cannot think about paramore potentially disbanding pic.twitter.com/3BA3RU3F0Z — jess (@daylightjess) January 4, 2024

Whether or not there's actually anything to worry about is yet to be seen. In their original Uproxx interview, Zac Farro said: "I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world."

It's possible that they are simply looking for a new label deal as a band and still have plans for the future.

Read more Paramore news: