Paramore fans worry band have split after festival cancellation and social media blackout

5 January 2024, 11:33 | Updated: 5 January 2024, 12:02

Paramore record This Is Why in the studio

By Sam Prance

Paramore's decision to pull out of ALTer EGO Festival comes after they have now fulfilled all their label obligations as a band.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parafamily, gather round. Paramore have just pulled out of ALTer EGO Festival and fans are scared that they might break up.

Last month (Dec 14), Paramore sent fans into meltdown after they told Uproxx that they were no longer obliged to release or do anything as a band. The piece read: "They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty."

In the same interview, Hayley Williams said: "The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community." Weeks later, Paramore cleared all of their social media pages, leading people to suspect that a breakup or hiatus could happen now that the This Is Why era is over.

READ MORE: Paramore's Hayley Williams drags "internet bros" criticising her for postponing shows due to illness

Adding to the concern, it's now been announced that Paramore will no longer headline the ALTer EGO Festival this month.

Are Paramore still together?

Are Paramore still together? Here's why people think the band are breaking up
Are Paramore still together? Here's why people think the band are breaking up. Picture: Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images, Anna Webber/Getty Images for On Location

In an Instagram story yesterday (Jan 4), Paramore wrote: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13. The band apologises for any inconvenience caused." Instead, Fall Out Boy will now replace Paramore as headliners of the festival.

Of course, unforeseen circumstances could mean anything, and Paramore are still scheduled to support Taylor Swift on the European leg of her Eras Tour between May and August this year. However, fans are concerned that this means they could be splitting up for good.

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "i simply cannot think about paramore potentially disbanding."

Whether or not there's actually anything to worry about is yet to be seen. In their original Uproxx interview, Zac Farro said: "I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world."

It's possible that they are simply looking for a new label deal as a band and still have plans for the future.

Read more Paramore news:

WATCH: Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Paramore News

When We Were Young Festival: Tickets, prices, presale, lineup etc.

When We Were Young festival: Tickets, prices, presale, lineup and everything you need to know

News

Hayley Williams is teasing her new solo project

Fans think Hayley Williams just teased lyrics from her new solo music

News

Hayley Williams

"I Didn't Laugh For A Long Time": Hayley Williams Opens Up About Her Mental Health In Emotional Essay
Paramore

Paramore Reveal The Emotional Meaning Of "Rose-Colored Boy"

Will Costa Composite

This Guy's Fan Art Of Your Faves Will Place You In A Bubble Of Beauty

Troye Sivan

Trending on PopBuzz

Saltburn easter eggs: Genius detail foreshadowing Felix's death revealed

Saltburn viewers spot genius detail foreshadowing Felix's fate

News

May December slammed by Vili Fualaau for exploiting his real life story

May December slammed by Vili Fualaau for exploiting his real life story

News

Rosamund Pike explains how Emerald Fennell let the actors improv on the set of Saltburn

Saltburn's Rosamund Pike reveals she improvised some of Elspeth's hilarious lines

News

Saltburn viewers are obsessed with Rosamund Pike's performance as Elspeth Catton

Saltburn's Rosamund Pike says she's "astonished" by the love for Elspeth

News

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 in the US and UK

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 in the US and UK

RuPaul's Drag Race

Selena Gomez new album: SG3 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know

Selena Gomez new album: SG3 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know

Selena Gomez

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News