Selena Gomez reveals what she actually told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez has denied claims that she was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Mystery solved! Selena Gomez has explained what she was actually gossiping about with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes.

It's the viral clip that everyone's talking about. At the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday (Jan 9), Selena was filmed whispering something to Taylor and it wasn't long before the internet began guessing what she was actually saying. In fact, some fans thought she was telling Taylor that she'd asked Timothée Chalamet for a photo and Kylie Jenner said no.

A source has since shut down those rumours but Selena has now revealed what she was saying to her chart-topping bestie.

Selena Gomez reveals what she actually told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. Picture: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Jan 9), Selena set the records straight about what she was gossiping about. E! News shared a photo with the title: "Was Selena Gomez gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes" and Selena has now commented underneath it.

Explaining what had actually happened, Selena wrote: "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business."

So there we have it! Nothing to do with Kymothée but the jury's still out on which friends she was talking about.

Selena Gomez comments under E! News article. Picture: @enews via Instagram

The news comes shortly after a source close to Selena told People: "She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie". They added that Selena "never even saw or spoke to them" on the night.

Nevertheless, the clip of Selena has sparked a thousand memes with people adding their own hilarious captions.

your ex friend’s sister met someone at a club and he KISSED her pic.twitter.com/JI98m60gi6 — sarah snook’s emmy🍾 (@onthattightrope) January 9, 2024

“paul isn’t her son, but ross is”



pic.twitter.com/0VFZ2HnHIP — Joe Gurski (@j0egurski) January 8, 2024

“and she told her David’s dead, but he’s not” pic.twitter.com/w9QZYhfPHN — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 10, 2024

Since posting the comment, Selena has announced that she will be taking another break from social media. In an Instagram story, she wrote: "I'm off social for a while now. I'm focusing on what really matters" alongside a video of her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

