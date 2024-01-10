Selena Gomez reveals what she actually told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

10 January 2024, 17:05

Selena Gomez attends Golden Globes

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez has denied claims that she was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mystery solved! Selena Gomez has explained what she was actually gossiping about with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes.

It's the viral clip that everyone's talking about. At the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday (Jan 9), Selena was filmed whispering something to Taylor and it wasn't long before the internet began guessing what she was actually saying. In fact, some fans thought she was telling Taylor that she'd asked Timothée Chalamet for a photo and Kylie Jenner said no.

A source has since shut down those rumours but Selena has now revealed what she was saying to her chart-topping bestie.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez new album: SG3 release date, tracklist, title and theories

Selena Gomez reveals what she actually told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez reveals what she actually told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. Picture: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Jan 9), Selena set the records straight about what she was gossiping about. E! News shared a photo with the title: "Was Selena Gomez gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes" and Selena has now commented underneath it.

Explaining what had actually happened, Selena wrote: "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business."

So there we have it! Nothing to do with Kymothée but the jury's still out on which friends she was talking about.

Selena Gomez comments under E! News article
Selena Gomez comments under E! News article. Picture: @enews via Instagram

The news comes shortly after a source close to Selena told People: "She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie". They added that Selena "never even saw or spoke to them" on the night.

Nevertheless, the clip of Selena has sparked a thousand memes with people adding their own hilarious captions.

Since posting the comment, Selena has announced that she will be taking another break from social media. In an Instagram story, she wrote: "I'm off social for a while now. I'm focusing on what really matters" alongside a video of her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Read more about Selena Gomez here:

WATCH: Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Trending on PopBuzz

Barry Keoghan discusses his close friendship with Saltburn co-star Jacob Elordi

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan says he really is 'flirting' with Jacob Elordi

Celeb

Who stole the master bolt in Percy Jackson? The lightning thief revealed

Who stole the master bolt in Percy Jackson? The lightning thief revealed

News

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyonce

What time does Percy Jackson come out on Disney Plus? Here's when the next episode is released

Percy Jackson release time: Here's what time episode 5 comes out on Disney+

News

Saltburn director reveals what happens to Oliver after the film ends

Saltburn director reveals what happens to Oliver after the film ends

News

Kaitlyn Dever cast as Abby in The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us season 2 casts Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

The Last of Us

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lil Nas X defends J Christ art after people accuse him of mocking Jesus

Lil Nas X defends J Christ single art after people accuse him of making a "mockery of Jesus"

Lil Nas X

Are Paramore still together? Here's why people think the band are breaking up

Paramore fans worry band have split after festival cancellation and social media blackout

Paramore

Selena Gomez new album: SG3 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know

Selena Gomez new album: SG3 release date, tracklist, title, theories and everything we know
Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News