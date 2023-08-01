Taylor Swift reveals who her August lyrics are actually about

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift's August lyrics are about an affair and a love triangle and how they affected those involved.

It's officially August season baby! Salt air is all around us, we're ready to meet someone behind the mall and we're definitely living for the hope of it all. Everyone is listening to Taylor Swift's 'August' on repeat...but what are the lyrics actually about?

As soon as Taylor Swift released Folklore in 2020, 'August' immediately became one of her most loved songs. Fans couldn't get enough of the longing and regret in the lyrics. The wistful production fully transports you back to a past relationship that was never built to last. 'August' is so popular that it's essentially become the 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' of August.

Who did Taylor write 'August' about though? Here's what Taylor's said about the real meaning behind her 'August' lyrics.

Who are Taylor Swift's August lyrics about?

Taylor Swift August lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: Disney+

In 'August', Taylor tells the story of a romance that was always doomed to fail. Taylor is singing about an affair. In the chorus, Taylor sings: "But I can see us lost in the memory / August slipped away into a moment in time / 'Cause it was never mine / And I can see us twisted in bedsheets / August sipped away like a bottle of wine / 'Cause you were never mine."

Discussing the meaning behind 'August' in her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions documentary, Taylor confirmed it's part of a trilogy with 'Cardigan' and 'Betty'. The songs tell the story of a fictional high school love triangle and they are told from the perspective of each person involved. 'August' is about a girl Taylor made up called Augustine.

Explaining how the songs connect, Taylor said: "What happened in my head was, 'Cardigan' is Betty’s perspective from 20 to 30 years later, looking back on this love that was this tumultuous thing. In my head, I think Betty and James ended up together. So, in my head, she ends up with him, but he really put her through it."

As for 'August', Taylor said: "'August' was about the girl that James had this summer with. She seems like she’s a bad girl, but really she’s not. She’s a sensitive person who really fell for him, she was trying to seem cool and seem like she didn’t care...but she really did, and she thought they had something really real."

Taylor Swift – august (Official Lyric Video)

Taylor ended the conversation by saying: "And then he goes back to Betty. So, the idea that there’s some bad, villain girl in any type of situation who takes your man is actually a total myth because that’s not usually the case at all. Everybody has feelings, everybody wants to be seen and loved and all Augustine wanted was love."

No, I'm not crying. You are!

Taylor Swift - 'August' lyrics

VERSE 1

Salt air, and the rust on your door

I never needed anything more

Whispers of "Are you sure?"

"Never have I ever before"

CHORUS

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine

VERSE 2

Your back beneath the sun

Wishin' I could write my name on it

Will you call when you're back at school?

I remember thinkin' I had you

CHORUS

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine

BRIDGE

Back when we were still changin' for the better

Wanting was enough

For me, it was enough

To live for the hope of it all

Cancel plans just in case you'd call

And say, "Meet me behind the mall"

So much for summer love and saying "us"

'Cause you weren't mine to lose

You weren't mine to lose, no

CHORUS

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

'Cause it was never mine

And I can see us twisted in bedsheets

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

'Cause you were never mine

OUTRO

'Cause you were never mine

Never mine

But do you remember?

Remember when I pulled up and said "Get in the car"

And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?

Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all

"Meet me behind the mall"

(Remember when I pulled up and said "Get in the car")

(And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?)

(Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all)

("Meet me behind the mall")

Remember when I pulled up and said "Get in the car"

And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?

Back when I was livin' for the hope of it all (For the hope of it all)

For the hope of it all, for the hope of it all

(For the hope of it all, for the hope of it all)

